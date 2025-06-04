Bringing Expert Cruise Booking Services to US Travelers

A new concept combining an online booking agency with a personal touch of a human, knowledgeable cruise expert has been launched by a UK-based company expanding to the US Market.

Current premium viewers: 8

The Holiday Travel Agent USA has not changed its name to “Vacation,” but it has launched a booking engine that combines a personal touch by one of Britain’s top cruise experts, ready to respond to questions, providing recommendations

The Holiday Travel Agent Inc., a trusted name in global travel planning, announced the official pre-launch of its new US-based branch, The Holiday Travel Agent USA, a cruise-only business headquartered in Tacoma, Washington. This expansion marks the company’s first official presence in the United States and reflects its ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, personalized travel experiences to cruise lovers worldwide.

Backed by years of experience in the international travel market, The Holiday Travel Agent USA is poised to become a premier destination for American cruise-goers. The new branch offers a streamlined, fully online booking platform with access to exclusive deals and sailings from all major cruise lines—including Norwegian Cruise Line, Royal Caribbean, Cunard, MSC Cruises, and many more.

“We are excited to bring our expertise in the travel market to the people of the United States,” said the CEO of The Holiday Travel Agent Inc. “My team and I will be on hand to help with all your questions regarding your next cruise holiday. Whether you’re planning a romantic getaway, a family vacation, or a group escape, we’re here to make every step smooth, enjoyable, and stress-free.”

What Makes The Holiday Travel Agent USA Different?

Unlike large booking engines that leave customers on their own, The Holiday Travel Agent USA combines the convenience of online booking with the personalized service of seasoned travel consultants. Travelers can enjoy:

24/7 access to online cruise bookings

Live customer service support from cruise experts

from cruise experts Customizable packages including drink packages, shore excursions, and specialty dining

including drink packages, shore excursions, and specialty dining Exclusive deals and perks not available to the general public

not available to the general public Military, resident, and group discounts

Expert advice to help travelers choose the right ship, cabin, and itinerary

Launch Specials: Cruise into Summer with These Exclusive Offers

To celebrate its US launch, The Holiday Travel Agent USA is rolling out a series of limited-time promotions:

5-Day Bahamas Cruise | Freedom of the Seas

• 60% off the second guest

• Kids sail free

• Up to $50 onboard credit

• Resident-only rates available

Starting from $365 per person

7-Day Bahamas Cruise | MSC Meraviglia

• Up to 40% off

• Kids sail free

• Military & civil service discounts

• Early booking bonus: Up to $100 onboard credit

• Starting from $402 per person

4-Day Bahamas Cruise | Norwegian Gem

• Up to $1,000 in savings

• Free open bar, specialty dining, Wi-Fi, and excursion credits

• 3rd & 4th guests sail free

• Buy one, get one airfare

• Reduced deposits for suites and above

• Starting from $479 per person

These offers are just a glimpse of the full range of options available at The Holiday Travel Agent USA, where cruise itineraries span the globe—from the Caribbean and Alaska to the Mediterranean and beyond.

The Holiday Travel Agent Inc.

With a legacy of excellence in travel planning, The Holiday Travel Agent Inc. has earned a reputation for integrity, value, and outstanding customer care. The company’s decision to launch a U.S. cruise-only branch reflects the growing demand for expert-led travel services explicitly tailored to the cruise market.

The new headquarters in Tacoma will serve as a base of operations for U.S. clients, with plans to expand service capabilities and team size over the coming year.

Plan Your Next Cruise Today

Cruising is one of the most relaxing, convenient, and affordable ways to explore the world, and The Holiday Travel Agent USA is here to make the experience even better. With the right expertise and the right deals, your dream cruise is just a few clicks away.

Visit online to explore offers, ask questions, and book your next sailing:

www.theholidaytravelagentusa.com and www.theholidaytravelagent.cruise.com