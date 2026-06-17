Breckenridge Lodging: Best Vacation Rentals for Ski Trips in Colorado

Many travelers dream of taking a ski vacation, and Breckenridge Ski Resort in Colorado is one of the most popular ski destinations in the United States. Known for its exceptional terrain spread across five high-alpine peaks, and wide variety of accommodation options, Breckenridge offers something for every type of visitor. Whether you’re looking for a slopeside condo on Peak 8, a spacious townhome near town centre Street, or a private luxury home with mountain views, Breckenridge lodging offers accommodations to suit every style of trip.

Breckenridge Resort

Located above the historic mining Town of Breckenridge, Breckenridge Ski Resort is one of Colorado’s premier ski destinations. The resort spans five mountain peaks, 6,7,8,9 and 10, offering a mix of beginner-friendly trails, open runs above the treeline, and hike-to-terrain. The town of Breckenridge combines Victorian architecture with a lively Main Street filled with restaurants and shops, and easy access to the mountain via the BreckConnect Gondola and free local transit.

Breckenridge Lodging

Breckenridge offers a wide variety of lodging options, including townhomes, chalets, hotels, and condos. With so many choices available, it’s easy to find the perfect place to stay for your trip. Here are some popular places to stay in Breckenridge:

Tyra

Tyra Breckenridge is considered one of the best ski-in/ski-out accommodations in Breckenridge. Tyra I residences offer slopeside access to the Four O’Clock Ski Run, making them an excellent choice for ski enthusiasts. To access the rest of Breckenridge Ski Resort, simply ski down from Tyra I and cross the street to the Snowflake Lift.

These spacious, clean, and bright condos provide many of the comforts of home. Each unit features a fully equipped kitchen complete with appliances, dishes, cookware, and coffee and tea makers. Most Tyra I condominiums also include gas fireplaces, private balconies or decks, in-unit washers and dryers, and living rooms with cable TV and DVD players.

Hoppre Haus

Hoppre Haus is a contemporary retreat that combines modern furnishings with the charm of a western lodge. Featuring vaulted ceilings, rough-sawn timber accents, and cast-iron design details, this stylish property creates a warm and inviting mountain atmosphere.

Located just outside downtown Breckenridge, Hoppre Haus is only 10 minutes from the base of Breckenridge Ski Resort. The free Boreas shuttle to the ski resort and town is just a one-minute walk away, while the two-car garage makes it easy to explore the area by car.

Mountain Vista Retreat

Mountain Vista Retreat is located in Breckenridge town, a one-of-a-kind destination known for the charm and character of a relaxed mountain town, making it the perfect getaway for your next vacation. This luxurious property is a year-round retreat that offers something for everyone.

Perched on Baldy Mountain with stunning views of the Ten Mile Range, this beautifully designed three-story home features three separate family areas, in-floor radiant heating, and elegant mountain-inspired décor. With four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms, Mountain Vista Retreat provides the perfect balance of comfort, privacy, and space for the whole family.

The open-concept main level offers plenty of room for gathering and entertaining, seamlessly connecting the living room, kitchen, and dining area. Large windows fill the bright and inviting living space with natural light while framing breathtaking mountain views in every direction.

River Mountain Lodge

River Mountain Lodge offers luxurious condominiums paired with the convenience of hotel-style amenities, making it a popular year-round destination for both vacationers and business travelers. Warm, welcoming, and comfortable, these accommodations continue to impress returning guests year after year.

Located directly across the street from the Four O’Clock Ski Run, this European-style lodge provides easy access to the slopes and downtown Breckenridge. Guests can enjoy a wide range of resort-style amenities, including an outdoor pool, hot tubs, a fitness center, conference facilities, a 24-hour front desk, ski and snowboard rental and repair services, the Fireside Lounge, and complimentary county-wide transportation.

Mill Run Townhomes

Surrounded by wooded scenery and tucked away from the busy streets of Breckenridge, Mill Run Townhomes offer spacious mountain homes designed for comfort and relaxation. The residences feature open floor plans and large patios where guests can unwind while listening to the peaceful sounds of the nearby Blue River.

Located just a few blocks south of downtown Breckenridge, the property is only a 10-minute walk or a short shuttle ride from the base of Peak 9. The Breckenridge Free Ride shuttle stops nearby, providing convenient access to the area’s top restaurants, shops, and attractions.

Chateau at Dyer Trail

Discover the beauty of Summit County at Chateau at Dyer Trail, a stunning ten-bedroom mountain retreat located just five minutes from BreckConnect Gondola and Main Street in Breckenridge. With breathtaking mountain views, this spacious property is perfect for large groups and family gatherings. Guests can relax on the expansive back deck featuring a six-person hot tub or unwind in the pool area after a day of adventure.

The main level leads to an elegant second-story living area complete with a beautiful fireplace, large picture windows, comfortable seating, and a cozy two-person table ideal for games or puzzles. Just a few steps above, you’ll find a well-appointed U-shaped kitchen featuring wraparound windows, a four-burner gas range, a two-seat island, and a dining area with seating for eight.

Modern Alpine Escape

This luxurious contemporary retreat features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and breathtaking views of the ski slopes. Ideally located in the Highlands at Breckenridge area, the home offers easy access to the Breckenridge Golf Course as well as nearby hiking and biking trails.

Additional amenities include a private garage, two patios, and a hot tub for relaxing after a day of outdoor adventure. During the winter ski season, Modern Alpine Escape also offers a seasonal private shuttle service, providing complimentary transportation directly from the home to the BreckConnect Gondola.

Book Your Breckenridge Accommodation With Confidence

Book your Breckenridge vacation rentals with The Lodging Company, a trusted provider of ski vacation accommodations for more than 25 years. Browse and compare lodging options online or speak with a travel specialist to find the perfect property for your stay.

Reserve your ideal Breckenridge vacation home today and start planning an unforgettable mountain getaway.