Breastfeeding Accessories Market Growth CAGR of 7.2%, Restraints, Mergers And Forecast (2023-2032)

The global breastfeeding accessories market was worth USD 2.17 billion in 2021. It is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2% between 2023 to 2032.

The global breastfeeding accessories market was very strong in 2021. It is expected to experience a rapid growth rate in revenue during the forecast period. Due to changes in market trends and consumer habits, there has been a rise in demand for Mothercare products. Product adoption across the healthcare and consumer goods sectors has also increased. These factors will continue supporting market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Modern technologies have made it possible to see and manage biological processes completely new. The most important aspect of infant nutrition is breastfeeding. It plays an essential role in the development of babies. Professional doulas and medical professionals often recommend breastfeeding for the first six months. Many accessories and products available for breastfeeding can help enhance the experience. They also support mothers with irregular milk flows or work schedules. Breastmilk storage in milk bottles and breast pumps makes it easier for working mothers.

Due to an increase in cases of infection, concerns about the shortage of vital medical equipment and other life-saving equipment are growing. It is urgent that we accelerate the production of self-administered devices, antibody tests, and other essential daily accessories. The pandemic has seen sales drop at private production and manufacturing companies. Due to the extended lockdowns in over forty countries, there is also a shortage of human workforce. Due to the lifting or relaxation of specific quarantine regulations, there is a rising demand for medical products such as accessories, including breastfeeding accessories.

Global revenue growth is driven by private and public initiatives to increase women’s employment. Also, there are growing awareness and adoption of advanced biological devices and breastmilk benefits. Various factors, including temporary shortages, difficulties in milk secretion, and medical conditions in mothers, have led to the adoption of appropriate devices to help with the nursing process. The government of several countries has taken various initiatives to increase breastfeeding awareness and provide reimbursement policies that are favorable for accessories. Breastfeeding accessories include breast shells, feeding pillows, cleaning products, and breast care and nursing products. Global breastfeeding accessories are seeing increased revenue due to the rising disposable income and ease of use, affordability, low maintenance, and high demand.

Driving Factors

The major drivers of the market for breastfeeding accessories are an increase in the world population, a rise of working mothers, a fast-paced lifestyle, and favorable healthcare policies. The market for breastfeeding accessories can be divided into three categories: breast milk storage and feed supplies, breastfeeding pumps, or accessories.

Breast milk storage and breastfeeding supplies accounted for more than half the market share. Technological advances and new products are also supporting the use of breastmilk storage and feeding supplies.

There are two types available for breastfeeding pumps, depending on the product type. These are open and closed systems. Open pumps have no barrier between the milk pump container and the container in which it is stored. Closed pumps have a barrier.

The closed breast pump’s barrier helps maintain the quality of breast milk and prevents it from being exposed to the outside world. It is also difficult to remove milk particles stuck to the tubes of open breast milk pumps. Closed breast milk pumps are more popular because of this.

Restraining Factors

It is expensive to bring new products to the breastfeeding accessories market. This could make it difficult for new players to enter the market.

Growth can be hindered by the high cost of products or insufficient availability in niche markets.

There is increasing debate about the unneeded use of breastfeeding accessories. These accessories may also be used as a restraining element.

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

By Product Type

Breast Shells

Nipple Care Products

Breastmilk Preparation and Cleaning Products

demand for Breast milk production

Perineal Cooling Pads

Breast Pads

Maternity/Nursing Pad

Breast Cooling Pads

Storage of breast milk and Feeding

Nursing Tank Tops

Breast Pump Carry/Tote Bags

Breast Heating Pads

Other basis of Product Type

By Distribution Channel

Offline Channel

Online Channel

Маrkеt Кеу Рlауеrѕ:

Willow Innovations, Inc.

Ameda, Inc.

Chiaro Technology Limited

Spectra Baby

Motif Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Pigeon Corporation

Lavie Mom

Other Key Players

The Breastfeeding Accessories Market Regional Analysis Includes:

North America (U.S., Canada)



Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Peru)



Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Rest of Europe)



East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)



South Asia & Oceania (India, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)



The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA)





