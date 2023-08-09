Brazillian Azul Airlines to Start Flying Two New Routes

Azul has revealed plans to enhance its presence in the southern region of Brazil by introducing two new routes. These routes will link Porto Alegre to Navegantes and connect Curitiba to Florianópolis. This initiative aligns with Azul’s goal to foster connectivity between Brazilian states with significant economic and tourist opportunities.

Starting October 29th, Azul will launch flights between Navegantes (SC) and Porto Alegre (RS), as well as between Curitiba (PR) and Florianópolis (SC). These routes will use ATR 72-600 and Embraer E1 aircraft, accommodating 70 and 118 customers respectively.