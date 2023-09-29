Brazilian Tourist Board and Copa Airlines Ink Agreement

A partnership was made official during the 50th edition of ABAV Expo, in Rio de Janeiro, with the signatures of Raphael de Lucca, Country Manager of Copa Airlines in Brazil, and Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur.

Copa Airlines and the Brazilian Tourist Board (Embratur) signed a protocol of intentions that aims to bring together the efforts and expertise of both companies to promote Brazil abroad.

The document provides the execution of a joint Work Plan, following the best sustainability, financial and technical management practices, focusing on innovation and with actions aimed at increasing the supply of international air services and foreign tourist traffic at Brazilian airports.

Among the planned actions are: carry out joint marketing and promotion actions for Brazilian tourism with the aim of increasing visibility and attracting foreign tourists to Brazil; identify market opportunities and expand Copa Airlines’ presence in the main Brazilian tourist destinations, contributing to increasing air connectivity and facilitating the flow of foreign tourists; collaborate in the creation of loyalty programs and benefits for foreign tourists who use Copa Airlines; promote sustainability, social responsibility and diversity and inclusion actions related to tourism, among other activities.

For Copa Airlines, the partnership is an important moment to further expand connectivity between Brazil and the Americas, which is already part of the airline’s main objective. The initiative also reinforces the strategy of jointly promoting Copa Airlines routes with the development of the destinations to which it operates.