North American travel to Brazil is breaking records as U.S., Canadian and Mexican visitors increasingly look south. Better air connectivity is helping, but shifting geopolitics, Trump administration policies and Canadians turning away from U.S. travel may be reshaping tourism across the Americas.

North American arrivals to Brazil jumped 10.96% in July, but the bigger story may be geopolitical: Canadians are traveling away from the United States, Brazil is adding air capacity, and tourism flows are becoming far more diversified.

Brazil’s tourism industry is finding growth in an unexpected place: North America.

Arrivals from the United States, Canada and Mexico reached 608,068 between January and July 2026, according to figures released by Embratur with Brazil’s Ministry of Tourism and Federal Police. July was particularly strong, with 78,507 North American arrivals, 10.96% more than a year earlier and the best July performance for the region since 2013.

The United States supplied 60,888 visitors in July, up 10.7%. Canada recorded 70,977 arrivals during the first seven months, while Mexico has also emerged as an increasingly important source market. But Brazil’s tourism story is more complicated — and more interesting — than the headline growth suggests.

Brazil is replacing lost regional traffic with long-haul visitors

Brazil received 5.87 million international visitors between January and July, the second-highest total on record for the period. Yet that was approximately 1.3% below 2025.

The reason is Argentina.

Arrivals from Brazil’s historically dominant source market declined 15.2%, while Paraguay slipped 0.9%. At the same time, Chile grew 4.3%, Uruguay 2.9%, Colombia 33%, Peru 18.8%, Canada 14.6%, Mexico 11% and China an extraordinary 64.5%, according to a broader Embratur market comparison. That makes North America part of a much larger diversification of Brazilian tourism rather than an isolated phenomenon.

Embratur — Visit Brasil Promovendo o Brasil como destino turístico internacional.

China is the most dramatic example. Chinese arrivals increased from about 7,500 in July 2025 to 16,800 this July. Colombia and Peru are also expanding considerably faster than Brazil’s overall market.

There is one statistical caveat. The North America-specific figures supplied by Embratur show stronger Mexican cumulative growth, while a separate cross-market Embratur release reports Mexico at +11% and the United States at -1.8% for January-July. The latter makes July’s 10.7% U.S. increase particularly significant: it indicates acceleration during the northern summer rather than an across-the-board U.S. boom for all of 2026.

Air access may explain more than marketing

The strongest structural explanation is aviation. More than four million foreign visitors arrived in Brazil by air during the first seven months of 2026, 12% above 2025. Air passengers represented 68% of international arrivals for the period and almost 78% in July.

Between the United States and Brazil alone, available seats are projected to increase from 2.33 million in 2023 to 2.65 million in 2026, while flights rise from 8,533 to 9,852.

That capacity matters because North Americans are overwhelmingly air travelers and tend to spend considerably more per trip than neighboring visitors arriving by road.

The geography is changing too. São Paulo remains Brazil’s largest international gateway, but Rio de Janeiro recorded 14.4% overall international growth through July. Pernambuco jumped 77%, while Ceará increased almost 24%.

Brazil is consequently becoming easier to sell as something more than a São Paulo-Rio itinerary.

Is Trump inadvertently helping Brazil?

For Canada, growing evidence suggests geopolitics is influencing where people vacation.

Canadian travel to the United States fell approximately 25% in 2025, with Canadians spending billions less south of the border. At the same time, Canadian spending on non-U.S. international travel increased, while trips to Europe rose nearly 14% and travel to Asia almost 17%. The shift has continued into 2026.

Brazil’s 14.6% increase in Canadian arrivals therefore fits a broader pattern: Canadians have not necessarily stopped traveling—many appear to be traveling somewhere other than the United States.

Political relations have deteriorated further. The Trump administration imposed new 50% tariffs on roughly $20 billion of Canadian goods in August after trade negotiations collapsed, prompting Canadian retaliation.

Tourism is becoming collateral damage. Las Vegas, for example, saw Canadian visitation fall 18% in 2025 and is now actively campaigning to bring Canadians back.

Brazil, Mexico, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia all stand to compete for travelers who previously regarded the United States as their easiest international vacation.

A less welcoming United States?

The Trump administration’s tightening of immigration and visa enforcement adds another layer.

Washington has expanded social-media screening in parts of the visa system, while the administration is now moving toward potentially revoking up to 200,000 B1/B2 business and tourism visas held by foreigners who have sought asylum in the United States.

These measures do not directly restrict Americans from vacationing in Brazil. Nor do they prove that U.S. travelers are choosing Brazil because of Trump.

The more credible effect is on global destination perception and competitive positioning. A country that becomes harder, more expensive or politically uncomfortable to enter risks encouraging international travelers to consider alternatives.

Brazil could become one beneficiary.

Ironically, Brazil itself reinstated an electronic visa requirement for U.S. and Canadian visitors in April 2025 under President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s reciprocity policy. Americans and Canadians therefore face more paperwork entering Brazil than they did during the previous visa-waiver period.

The fact that Canadian arrivals are nevertheless rising strongly — and U.S. arrivals surged in July — suggests that the eVisa has not prevented demand from developing.

Brazil’s opportunity is bigger than North America

Brazil’s biggest tourism opportunity may therefore be diversification.

Argentina remains essential, but its 15.2% decline shows the danger of relying too heavily on neighboring markets. Growth from Canada, Mexico, Colombia, Peru and especially China is giving Brazil a broader international portfolio.

It also brings more visitors through airports rather than land borders, opening opportunities for airlines, hotels, tour operators and destinations far beyond southern Brazil.

For the United States, July’s 10.7% increase deserves attention, but it is too early to call it a Trump-driven tourism migration. For Canada, however, the evidence of travel diversion away from the United States is much stronger.

The geopolitical map of the Americas is changing. Travelers appear increasingly willing to redraw their vacation maps. For Brazil, that could turn political friction elsewhere into a tourism opportunity at home.