Brazil E-Visa Now Available for USA, Australia and Canada

The nationalities listed below will have the same validity period as regular visas and will be able to make multiple entries using the electronic visa:

Americans – 10 years

Australians – 5 years

Canadians – 5 years

For arrivals scheduled from January 10, 2024, onward, individuals from the United States, Canada, and Australia are required to obtain the necessary documentation. The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has created a user-friendly system to streamline the application process, ensuring convenience and efficiency. The e-Visa costs US$80.90 per person and can be completed entirely online.

Additionally, Brazil and Japan have signed a bilateral agreement, effective from September 30, 2023, that eliminates the need for visas for trips between the two countries lasting up to 90 days. This reciprocal waiver applies to both Brazilian visitors traveling to Japan and Japanese visitors traveling to Brazil.

The visa requirement was reintroduced in May 2023, following the principle of reciprocity.

International travel to Brazil has been on the upswing this year.

Brazil has an extensive domestic flight network, making it easy to travel between cities. Public transportation options within cities include buses and metro systems, and taxis and ride-sharing services are available in urban areas.

Portuguese is the official language of Brazil. While many people in tourist areas and major cities speak English, it can be helpful to learn some basic Portuguese phrases. The official currency is the Brazilian Real (BRL). Credit cards are widely accepted in urban areas, but it’s advisable to have some cash, especially in more remote locations.

It is recommended that travelers make sure they are up to date on routine vaccinations and consider vaccines for diseases like yellow fever, which is prevalent in some areas of Brazil. Also, bottled or purified water is the way to go, and visitors should be cautious about consuming street food to avoid foodborne illnesses.