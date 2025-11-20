Brand USA Revived by US Congress as U.S. Travel Industry Navigates Political Tensions

The VISIT USA Act would restore funding to Brand USA as the nation works to rebuild its global image ahead of major events. With lingering negative perceptions of U.S. travel policies and political sensitivities around past funding threats, supporters say stable resources are essential to attract international visitors and strengthen the economy.

As the United States enters a decade marked by major global events—including the 2026 FIFA World Cup, America 250 commemorations, and the 2028 Summer Olympics—lawmakers on Wednesday introduced the VISIT USA Act, legislation designed to restore crucial funding to Brand USA, the nation’s destination marketing organization.

Brand USA was created through the Travel Promotion Act of 2009 as a public–private partnership intended to increase international visitation at no cost to U.S. taxpayers. Funded through fees collected from international travelers under the Visa Waiver Program and matched by contributions from U.S. travel companies, the organization has long been credited with generating billions of dollars in economic impact and supporting tens of thousands of American jobs.

Despite its strong return on investment, Brand USA has faced periods of uncertainty. During the Trump administration, several federal budget proposals sought to eliminate the organization’s funding—a move ultimately rejected by Congress, but one that highlighted its vulnerability and created instability for long-term planning.

Today, advocates say the stakes are even higher. The United States is not only competing for visitors; it is engaged in active image-building on the world stage. International surveys and market research indicate that evolving U.S. immigration and border-security policies—including visible enforcement actions by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)—have contributed to negative perceptions among some potential visitors. While these policies are framed around national security and immigration control, global media coverage has at times created uncertainty about whether the United States is welcoming, easy to enter, or appealing as a travel destination.

Welcome | Brand USA Welcome

Travel industry analysts note that even modest shifts in sentiment can significantly affect demand, with consequences for airlines, hotels, restaurants, attractions and local economies nationwide. Brand USA is seen as a key tool in countering those headwinds—communicating accurate travel information, highlighting diverse communities and regions, and presenting a broader picture of the country beyond polarizing political headlines.

At the same time, political dynamics around Brand USA remain delicate. The program was previously targeted for elimination by the Trump administration’s budget proposals, yet now depends on broad, bipartisan support to restore and secure funding. As a result, many industry advocates and state and local partners are careful in how they discuss past funding threats and the Trump administration’s role, focusing instead on the program’s strong return on investment, its non-partisan economic benefits, and its importance to communities in both Republican and Democratic states. Behind the scenes, stakeholders acknowledge that securing the necessary votes in Congress requires building a coalition that includes lawmakers close to former President Trump—making overt criticism politically risky for those seeking to protect the program.

Supporters of the VISIT USA Act argue that this pragmatic approach is necessary to ensure Brand USA can continue its work. By emphasizing jobs, exports and competitiveness rather than partisan blame, they hope to maintain a broad base of support for an agency whose mission is, fundamentally, to tell a positive story about America.

“The VISIT USA Act is a smart, bipartisan fix that ensures America competes on the global stage,” said Geoff Freeman, President and CEO of the U.S. Travel Association. “We have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to welcome the world—through the World Cup, America 250 and the Olympics—but that success depends on Brand USA having the resources to do its job. Congress must act now to restore funding, attract international visitors and showcase the very best of America.”

The legislation is led by Senators Dan Sullivan (R-AK), Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV), along with Representatives Gus Bilirakis (R-FL) and Kathy Castor (D-FL). Industry organizations say their support underscores the bipartisan recognition of international travel’s economic importance.

According to U.S. Travel Association estimates, the upcoming slate of global events could bring nearly 40 million visitors to the country and generate more than $100 billion in economic impact. Lawmakers and travel leaders say that fully funding Brand USA—and allowing it to both rebuild the U.S. image abroad and compete aggressively for international travelers—will be central to capturing that opportunity.