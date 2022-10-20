Bozal Mezcal debuts limited edition Advent Calendar 

Bozal Mezcal, a wildly refined label made from indigenous Mexican agave, today announced the debut of its new, limited edition Bozal Advent Calendar featuring mezcals from Oaxaca, Durango, and Guerrero.

The calendar will be officially released to luxury gift buyers in late October/early November – just in time for the holiday season with a suggested retail price upwards of $1,300. The calendar includes 24 200ml versions of the label’s iconic ceramic bottles with both current and debut Bozal expressions, two proprietary copitas (traditional mezcal drinking vessels), and ceremonial tealights to be lit on the final day in reverence to mezcaleros and the traditions passed down from one generation to the next.

Bozal takes an artisanal approach towards production to create an unadulterated style in each of its mezcals. In keeping with 200-year-old tradition, the agave hearts are cooked in earthen pit ovens, later to be crushed and mashed by a stone tahona wheel. Open-air fermentation allows the sugars to ferment utilizing only naturally occurring yeast. The mezcal is then purified through a double distillation process in either copper or clay.

Bozal Mezcal is produced by 3 Badge Beverage Corp, a Sonoma-based négociant established in 2015 by fourth-generation vintner, August Sebastiani, who is bullish on the prospects of agave spirits and mezcal in particular.

“Our Bozal Advent Calendar is the ideal gift for any mezcal enthusiast – and especially for any collector of Bozal.”

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Sebastiani added: “Regularly traveling the backroads of Central and Southern Mexico means occasionally coming across rare mezcals in quantities so small that we can’t always justify a regular release. We’re thrilled to have creative new avenues like this Advent calendar to bring unusual, small batch mezcals to market for Bozal’s most ardent fans.”

With the addition of the new expressions featured in this calendar, Bozal has now introduced 29 unique mezcals made from varieties of agave indigenous to Oaxaca, Guerrero and Durango. Bozal plans to release one video per day during December featuring Sebastiani tasting through each expression in the calendar as they are revealed. Videos will be available on bozalmezcal.com as well as on the brand’s YouTube channel.

Bozal Mezcal’s lineup is characterized by exotic and intense flavors, with rich earth tones and savory smokiness. Though the profiles of each mezcal in the portfolio change drastically from the type and maturity of the maguey and production method, the tactile earth-tone ceramic bottles remain consistent and rustic with an artisanal design. Alluding to the traditional terra cotta copitas used for drinking mezcal, the colors of the ceramic bottles are used to signify whether the expression is Bozal’s Ensamble maguey blend (yellow) a Single Maguey (blue) a small-batch Sacrificio (brown) or a rare ancestral Reserva (black).

Bozal Mezcal is nationally available for purchase via the 3 Badge wholesale tier, and consumers can visit bozalmezcal.com to discover Bozal vendors in their area.

About 3 Badge Beverage Corporation

Established in 2015, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation is a négociant representing an innovative portfolio of terroir-driven wines and craft spirits from around the globe. Headquartered out of a historic, refurbished fire station in Sonoma, California, 3 Badge is led by fourth-generation vintner August Sebastiani. Named for his grandfather’s volunteer firefighting service badges, 3 Badge is built upon a philosophy of exceptional craftsmanship and commitment to place. 3 Badge Mixology offers Bozal Mezcal, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol, and Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest, and Guinigi Wines from Italy. Additional information can be found at 3badge.com.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News