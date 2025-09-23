Click here to visit our book store and help WTN advocacy work.

Booking Czech Train Travel on Omio

September 23, 2025
by Juergen T Steinmetz
czech
Written by Juergen T Steinmetz

České dráhy, the National Czech Railway operator, now makes it easier for overseas travelers to book Czech railway services through the Omio travel app and website.

České dráhy’s comprehensive inventory includes Regio, InterCity, EuroCity long-distance routes, and high-speed train options (Railjet/Comfortjet), such as seamless cross-border connections to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, as well as domestic Czech routes to Prague, Brno, Ostrava, and other destinations.

This partnership significantly strengthens the opportunities for travelers to book European transportation.

