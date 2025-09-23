Booking Czech Train Travel on Omio

České dráhy, the National Czech Railway operator, now makes it easier for overseas travelers to book Czech railway services through the Omio travel app and website.

České dráhy’s comprehensive inventory includes Regio, InterCity, EuroCity long-distance routes, and high-speed train options (Railjet/Comfortjet), such as seamless cross-border connections to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Slovakia, Hungary, and Poland, as well as domestic Czech routes to Prague, Brno, Ostrava, and other destinations.

This partnership significantly strengthens the opportunities for travelers to book European transportation.