Radisson Hotels Americas brands – including Radisson Blu, Radisson, and Country Inn & Suites – are now available to be booked on ChoiceHotels.com.

This adds nearly 600 hotels to its reservation system ahead of schedule and less than a year since its acquisition of Radisson Americas closed. This enables the nearly 60 million Choice Privileges members to earn and redeem points at over 7,400 hotels across 22 brands in 45 countries and territories.