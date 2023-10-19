Airport News eTurboNews | eTN France Travel NewsBrief Safer Travel Short News Terror Attack Update

Bomb Threats in French Airports, at least 8 Airports Evacuated

Add Comment
42 mins ago
by Binayak Karki
2 min read
bomb threats,french airports, Bomb Threats in French Airports, at least 8 Airports Evacuated, eTurboNews | eTN
Avatar
Written by Binayak Karki

SME in Travel? Click here!

On Thursday, there were multiple bomb threats at a minimum of 14 French airports. At least eight of these airports were evacuated. These incidents are part of a recent series of false alarms in France that have caused anxiety over the past week.

On Wednesday, numerous major French airports, excluding the two largest in Paris, were temporarily evacuated, causing over 130 flight cancellations. On Thursday, smaller airports like Brest, Carcassonne, Bordeaux, and Montpellier were the focus of evacuations. The aviation authority DGAC confirmed bomb threats but did not specify the exact number. Multiple airports shared information on social media about the evacuations and security checks.

France is on high alert due to its significant Jewish and Muslim populations and recent security concerns. This state of alert follows the conflict between Hamas and Israel and the killing of a teacher by an attacker with ties to the Islamic State extremist group. Bordeaux-Merignac Airport experienced a three-hour evacuation, leading to several flight cancellations.

Transport Minister Clément Beaune warned that planned false alerts are dangerous and unacceptable, with potential offenders facing two years in prison and a €30,000 fine.

The Louvre museum and Palace of Versailles have also received threats, resulting in temporary closures, with Versailles being evacuated three times in less than a week.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Avatar

Binayak Karki

Binayak - based in Kathmandu - is an editor and author writing for eTurboNews.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing