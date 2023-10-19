Bomb Threats in French Airports, at least 8 Airports Evacuated

On Thursday, there were multiple bomb threats at a minimum of 14 French airports. At least eight of these airports were evacuated. These incidents are part of a recent series of false alarms in France that have caused anxiety over the past week.

On Wednesday, numerous major French airports, excluding the two largest in Paris, were temporarily evacuated, causing over 130 flight cancellations. On Thursday, smaller airports like Brest, Carcassonne, Bordeaux, and Montpellier were the focus of evacuations. The aviation authority DGAC confirmed bomb threats but did not specify the exact number. Multiple airports shared information on social media about the evacuations and security checks.

France is on high alert due to its significant Jewish and Muslim populations and recent security concerns. This state of alert follows the conflict between Hamas and Israel and the killing of a teacher by an attacker with ties to the Islamic State extremist group. Bordeaux-Merignac Airport experienced a three-hour evacuation, leading to several flight cancellations.

Transport Minister Clément Beaune warned that planned false alerts are dangerous and unacceptable, with potential offenders facing two years in prison and a €30,000 fine.

The Louvre museum and Palace of Versailles have also received threats, resulting in temporary closures, with Versailles being evacuated three times in less than a week.