Airlines Airport Associations Aviation Breaking Travel News Business Travel News People Responsible Safety Technology Tourism Transportation Travel Wire News USA

Boeing whistleblower joins FlyersRights’ Board of Directors

6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
2 min read
Boeing whistleblower joins Flyersrights' Board of Directors
Boeing whistleblower joins Flyersrights' Board of Directors
Written by Harry Johnson

Pierson recommended shutting down production of the 737 MAX before the two crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people.

FlyersRights announced that Ed Pierson has joined the Board of Directors for FlyersRights.org, the largest airline passenger rights organization.

Mr. Pierson is a leading aviation safety advocate. He was a Boeing Senior Manager for the 737 Program at the Renton, Washington factory from 2015-2018.

After witnessing many issues at the Renton factory, including schedule pressures, quality issues, and overworked employees, Pierson recommended shutting down production of the 737 MAX before the two crashes that claimed the lives of 346 people.

Pierson has conducted his own investigation of the Boeing 737 MAX, linking factory conditions to the two crashes.

Ed Pierson published a report, “The 737 MAX-Still Not Fixed” in January 2021. In 2022, he started the podcast, “Warning Bells with Ed Pierson.”

Ed Pierson served in the U.S. Navy and U.S. Navy Reserves for 30 years.

He joined Boeing in 2008 as a Program Management Specialist and became a Senior Manager for the Production System Support organization in 2015 for the 737 program.

Ed Pierson will provide technical expertise to the FlyersRights Board.

His valuable guidance will support the organization’s mission to promote aviation safety and consumer protection.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly