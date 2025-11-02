Boeing Trial to Begin Monday in Chicago Federal District Court

Two of five designated cases are set for trial this Monday, Nov. 3, in the 2019 crash of a Boeing 737 MAX8 jet in Ethiopia. U.S. District Court Judge Jorge Alonso will be hearing two cases at a time before a jury of eight people.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin on Tuesday morning, and opening statements from all parties are expected to commence on Tuesday afternoon. The trial for all five of these victims’ families is expected to take about 10 days during the federal government shutdown.

Robert A. Clifford, founder and senior partner of Clifford Law Offices in Chicago, is lead counsel in the litigation. The firm represented 68 victims’ families in the crash that killed all 157 on board on March 10, 2019. Families from 35 countries lost loved ones.

The lead cases to begin Monday are a 28-year-old mother from Kenya who left behind a daughter, her parents, and four siblings, who Clifford Law Offices represents. Estate of Mercy Ngami Ndivo, Lead Case no. cv-19-cv-02170, relating to 19-cv-05563. The second case tried simultaneously is a 36-year-old woman from India who left behind a husband and her parents, who is represented by Kline Spector of Philadelphia.

The following cases to be tried are a successful 38-year-old man from Yemen and Kenya who was killed who was the sole support of his wife and seven children, six who are minors, and a 30-year-old successful businessman from the UK and Kenya, one of 10 children himself, who left behind a wife who was pregnant with the couple’s fourth child, and three minor children.

A fifth case set for trial to be heard is that of a woman from Ireland who lost her husband, whom Steven Marks of Podhurst Orseck of Miami represents.

“Boeing accepted full responsibility for the senseless and preventable loss of these lives,” Clifford said. “We are determined to achieve justice for every one of them.”

The crash of the Boeing 737 MAX8 jet, Flight ET-302, occurred in March 2019 shortly after takeoff from Addis Ababa Bole International Airport in Ethiopia, heading to Kenya and killing all 157 on board. Attorneys told the court on Wednesday that 11 cases remain to be resolved following the conclusion of these cases.