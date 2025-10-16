Boeing Taken To Court in the Jeju Air B737-800 Crash Killing 179 in Korea

After the Jeju crash of a Boeing 737, authorities in South Korea ordered an inspection of the Entire Boeing 737 Fleet. Now, 14 families are turning to the U.S. State of Washington Court to expose Boeing’s safety-first culture.

Jeju Air Flight 2216 was a scheduled international passenger flight operated by Jeju Air from Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, to Muan International Airport in Muan County, South Korea.

On 29 December 2024, the Boeing 737-800 operating the flight was approaching Muan when a bird strike occurred, with both of the engines ingesting birds, causing an apparent loss of thrust in the right engine. The pilots issued a mayday alert, performed a go-around, and on the second landing attempt, the landing gear did not deploy, and the airplane belly-landed well beyond the standard touchdown zone. It overran the runway at high speed, collided with the approach lighting system, and crashed into a berm encasing a concrete structure that supported an antenna array for the instrument landing system (ILS). The collision killed all 175 passengers and four of the six crew members.

A Seattle Law Group has sued Boeing Co. on behalf of 14 families who lost loved ones in the crash of Jeju Air Flight 2216 at Muan International Airport in South Korea on December 29, 2024. The complaint, filed in the State of Washington in King County Superior Court under Cause No. 25-2-30195-8 SEA, alleges that antiquated electrical and hydraulic systems deprived pilots of the means to land safely.

“Rather than admitting its fault in this tragic accident, Boeing resorts to its old, worn-out ‘blame the pilots’ tactic. These pilots make easy targets; they perished in the flames with the passengers. They cannot defend themselves,” said Charles Herrmann, lead attorney for the plaintiffs.. “Bereaved Families deserve the truth. Met with evasion in Korea, these plaintiffs seek justice in U.S. courts where we can legally compel them to reveal the truth.”

The lawsuit traces the decline in Boeing’s safety-first culture to its 1997 acquisition of McDonnell Douglas, when former MD chief Harry Stonecipher became Boeing’s president and chief operating officer. According to the complaint, Stonecipher declared that Boeing would be “run like a business rather than a great engineering firm,” marking a shift away from the company’s engineering roots.

Four years later, Boeing moved its headquarters to Chicago after 85 years in Washington state. Herrmann contends that the move symbolized management’s alienation from the engineers who built the company’s reputation. Safety-first became profit-first.

:: 제주항공 ::

The complaint alleges Boeing failed to modernize its core electrical and hydraulic architectures dating back to the first 737 in 1968. Between that year and 2009, when the crash aircraft entered service, the company made no fundamental upgrades to the reliability of modern technology in backup safety systems.

According to the complaint, Flight 2216 suffered a bird strike on approach. DNA tests confirmed the birds were Baikal teals, each weighing about one pound. Herrmann further explained: “The bird strike triggered a cascade of system failures. Under U.S. Code of Federal Regulations, 14 C.F.R. §33.76(c), the aircraft’s engines were required to withstand ingestion of as many as four one-pound birds without thrust falling below 75 percent. Yet the bird strike triggered a cascade of system failures”.

The complaint states that the pilots shut down the left engine, then immediately activated its fire extinguisher. The crippled right engine dropped to 55 percent thrust — barely enough to remain airborne during a go-around. Generators stopped producing AC power. Batteries failed to provide backup. Electrical bus crossties did not function. The Flight Data Recorder, Cockpit Voice Recorder, and transponder all went offline simultaneously.

The complaint also alleges that nearly all systems designed to slow the aircraft, both before and after landing, failed. Paramount among these failures was the landing gear, which failed to extend. Not only does it add aerodynamic drag while airborne, the wheel brakes are essential to stop the aircraft. The reverse thrusters, which redirect engine thrust forward, are also critical for braking and likewise failed to function correctly. Finally, flaps, slats, and spoilers did not deploy.

Herrmann concluded: “Although these seasoned pilots managed to fly the aircraft back to the runway, the failure of all these systems combined to deny them the means to land safely. They landed 1,200 meters down the 2,600-meter runway at 175 mph — too far and too fast. Sliding on its belly, the aircraft overran the end of the runway to strike a concrete-reinforced berm built to support Instrument Landing System antennas. Upon impact, the aircraft exploded in a fireball, causing 179 people to perish in the flames.”