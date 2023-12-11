Boeing Names New Chief Operating Officer

Stephanie Pope has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Boeing Company by Boeing today. Effective January 1, 2024, Pope will report directly to Dave Calhoun, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing.

Pope, in his role as the COO of Boeing, will be responsible for ensuring the success of the company’s three business units. This includes driving excellence in areas such as supply chain management, quality control, manufacturing, and engineering throughout the entire organization. Pope will directly oversee the Chief Executive Officers of each business unit, as well as the Boeing Chief Engineer and the President of Boeing Global. However, the senior corporate functional leaders will still report to Calhoun.

Pope’s successor to lead Boeing Global Services will be named at a later date.

Stephanie Pope took on the role of president and CEO of Boeing Global Services in April 2022. In this position, she leads the development and delivery of aerospace services for customers in the commercial, government, and aviation industries worldwide. Pope’s focus is on various areas, such as global supply chain and parts distribution, aircraft modifications and maintenance, digital solutions, aftermarket engineering, analytics, and training.

Prior to this role, Pope served as the CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Throughout her almost thirty-year tenure at Boeing, Pope has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility across all three business units, including programs and at the corporate level.