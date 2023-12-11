Aviation News Airlines Airport News Breaking Travel News Business Travel eTurboNews | eTN Global Travel & Tourism News News People in Travel and Tourism Tourism News Transportation News Travel Wire News US Travel & Tourism News

Boeing Names New Chief Operating Officer

32 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

New COO will directly oversee the Chief Executive Officers of each business unit, as well as the Boeing Chief Engineer and the President of Boeing Global.

Stephanie Pope has been appointed as the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of The Boeing Company by Boeing today. Effective January 1, 2024, Pope will report directly to Dave Calhoun, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Boeing.

Pope, in his role as the COO of Boeing, will be responsible for ensuring the success of the company’s three business units. This includes driving excellence in areas such as supply chain management, quality control, manufacturing, and engineering throughout the entire organization. Pope will directly oversee the Chief Executive Officers of each business unit, as well as the Boeing Chief Engineer and the President of Boeing Global. However, the senior corporate functional leaders will still report to Calhoun.

Pope’s successor to lead Boeing Global Services will be named at a later date.

Stephanie Pope took on the role of president and CEO of Boeing Global Services in April 2022. In this position, she leads the development and delivery of aerospace services for customers in the commercial, government, and aviation industries worldwide. Pope’s focus is on various areas, such as global supply chain and parts distribution, aircraft modifications and maintenance, digital solutions, aftermarket engineering, analytics, and training.

Prior to this role, Pope served as the CFO of Boeing Commercial Airplanes. Throughout her almost thirty-year tenure at Boeing, Pope has held several leadership positions of increasing responsibility across all three business units, including programs and at the corporate level.

