Aviation News eTurboNews | eTN NewsBrief Short News USA Travel News

Boeing Business Jets New BBJ Select Cabin

Add Comment
1 hour ago
by Harry Johnson
1 min read
, Boeing Business Jets New BBJ Select Cabin, eTurboNews | eTN
Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

SME in Travel? Click here!

Boeing shared its new BBJ Select premium interiors at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

With BBJ Select, Boeing is offering a wide range of pre-designed cabin layouts and configurations to expedite installation, while lowering the total purchase price of the airplane.

Designed in collaboration with business jet completion centers Aloft AeroArchitects and Greenpoint Technologies, BBJ Select layouts eliminate costs for one-time engineering and related work for the installation of a clean sheet cabin design.

BBJ Select cabins are exclusively available for the BBJ 737-7, the newest member of the BBJ 737 MAX family.

PrintLinkedInTelegramWhatsAppVKMessengerSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXingBufferHacker NewsLineMixPocketYummlyCopy

About the author

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

View all posts

You may also like

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXing