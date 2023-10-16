Boeing Business Jets New BBJ Select Cabin

Boeing shared its new BBJ Select premium interiors at the National Business Aviation Association Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (NBAA-BACE) in Las Vegas.

With BBJ Select, Boeing is offering a wide range of pre-designed cabin layouts and configurations to expedite installation, while lowering the total purchase price of the airplane.

Designed in collaboration with business jet completion centers Aloft AeroArchitects and Greenpoint Technologies, BBJ Select layouts eliminate costs for one-time engineering and related work for the installation of a clean sheet cabin design.

BBJ Select cabins are exclusively available for the BBJ 737-7, the newest member of the BBJ 737 MAX family.