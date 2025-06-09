Boeing at Paris Air Show 2025: Customers, Innovation, Partnership

Current premium viewers: 15

Boeing said that it will focus on the advancement of innovation, partnerships, and collaboration during this year’s Paris Air Show.

“We are implementing significant changes throughout Boeing to enhance safety, quality, and our organizational culture, and we are witnessing consistent improvements in our performance,” stated Boeing President and CEO Kelly Ortberg. “We eagerly anticipate engaging with our customers and partners at Le Bourget to showcase the ongoing efforts to rebuild trust and propel Boeing forward.”

Boeing will showcase a range of commercial and defense capabilities, autonomous technologies, and extensive services. The static displays will include customer commercial jets as well as fixed- and rotary-wing defense aircraft.

Visitors to the Boeing Pavilion (C-2) will experience immersive and fully interactive product and technology displays spanning Boeing’s portfolio, along with a full-size 777X interior section with its wider cabin and spacious architecture and the 777-8 Freighter Theater. A broad range of products and services will be highlighted, such as defense integrated and mission-critical capabilities, global parts resources, sustainment services, maintenance and training solutions, commercial airplane modification services and cutting-edge cabin interiors designs. The exhibit will also host the Boeing Cascade Climate Impact Model, a data-modeling and visualization tool that assesses options to reduce aviation’s footprint.

The adjoining Wisk Aero Pavilion will showcase its 6th generation all-electric, autonomous passenger aircraft. Visitors can explore the innovative design and technology behind this Advanced Air Mobility solution, reinforcing Wisk’s leadership in the market.

Qatar Airways will display its special liveried 777-300ER showcasing the Paris Saint-Germain team. The U.S. Department of Defense corral will feature a range of Boeing products including the C-17, CH-47, F-15, F/A-18, KC-46 and P-8.