Boeing 737 ‘Critical Failure’ Strands US Secretary of State in Zurich

Antony Blinken, the United States Secretary of State, found himself briefly stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, due to a serious mechanical issue with his Boeing 737 jet . Consequently, he had to opt for an alternate, smaller aircraft for his journey back to the US.

The incident with Secretary Blinken’s 737 took place when the US diplomatic chief was getting head back to Washington following his speech at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos. According to the traveling press pool accompanying the secretary, upon landing via helicopter at Zurich Airport from Davos and boarding the modified 737 for the flight to Washington, both Blinken and other passengers were instructed to disembark due to safety concerns regarding their aircraft.

The breakdown was blamed on a “critical failure” involving an oxygen leak, which could not be quickly fixed. A smaller plane was reportedly sent to Zurich from Brussels to fly Blinken back to Washington. Some members of his traveling party, including aides and reporters, were forced to take commercial flights.

Top US diplomat encountered travel disruptions in a span of fewer than 14 days after the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an order to suspend operation of all Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft for safety inspections. This federal regulator-ordered grounding came after a midair incident on Alaska Airlines flight, with 171 passengers on board, when a door plug blew off at an altitude of 16,000 feet, causing injuries to multiple passengers. As a result, the aircraft had to return to Portland, Oregon for an emergency landing.

According to reports, Blinken’s Boeing aircraft is an earlier variant of the 737 series, manufactured prior to the MAX 9 version.

Aviation authorities worldwide banned the 737 MAX, Boeing’s popular commercial passenger jet, in March 2019 due to fatal accidents in Ethiopia and Indonesia that claimed the lives of 346 individuals. After necessary fixes to their flight control systems, the planes were authorized to resume operations approximately two years later.

Boeing’s recent safety advisory prompted aircraft operators of the 737 MAX to examine their planes for potential issues with the rudder control system. As a result, Boeing’s stock value plummeted by approximately 19%, causing a loss of nearly $30 billion in market capitalization since the incident involving Alaska Airlines.