Boeing: 2.3 million New Pilots & Crew Needed in Next 20 Years

Worldwide demand for 2.3 million new aviation personnel projected through 2042 as global airlines fleets expand.

According to Boeing’s 2023 Pilot and Technician Outlook (PTO), world’s airlines will need significant personnel through 2042 to support the global commercial fleet.

With the world’s commercial fleet expecting to double by 2042, industry-wide demand for 2.3 million new aviation personnel projected over the next 20 years to support the commercial fleet and meet long-term growth in air travel:

• 649,000 pilots

• 690,000 maintenance technicians

• 938,000 cabin crew members.

“With domestic air travel fully recovered and international traffic near pre-pandemic levels, demand for aviation personnel continues to increase,” said Chris Broom, vice president, Commercial Training Solutions, Boeing Global Services.

“Our competency-based training and assessment offerings will help ensure high quality training for future and current aviation professionals and continue enhancing aviation safety through immersive and virtual training solutions.”

Through 2042, the PTO projects:

• China, Eurasia and North America drive demand for more than half of new industry personnel, with requirements in China surpassing North America.

• The fastest-growing regions for personnel are Africa, Southeast Asia and South Asia, with their regional demand expected to nearly double.

• After omitting demand for Russia in last year’s PTO due to uncertainty in the region, this year’s forecast includes Russia in the Eurasia region, and it comprises 3% of global demand for personnel.

The PTO forecast includes: