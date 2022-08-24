Body Scrub Market Is Anticipated To Register Around 5.7% CAGR From 2022-2032 – Market.us

The global body scrub market was valued at USD 15.82 Billion and experienced a 5.7% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2023-2032. The Body Scrub market is segmented according to product type into chemical-based, organic, or herbal scrubs. There are three main body scrubs: cream-based scrubs, gel or fluid scrubs, and powdered scrubs. You can further differentiate them based on your skin type by choosing the one suitable for you.





Global market growth is driven by increasing consumer awareness and demand for skincare products and services. The market is growing due to rising spending power and increased product offerings by global manufacturers.

Growing Demand

One of the main factors behind the rise in global body scrub sales is the rising demand for personal care products. This is due to the increasing desire of the general population to maintain a consistent skincare routine. People are more conscious of their appearance and use various skincare products to keep their skin looking young.



This is in line with the growing preference for grooming males. Manufacturers are creating new products that use natural, organic, and paraben-free exfoliating ingredients. These can be used on all skin types. These products have anti-tanning, anti-inflammatory, and long-lasting effects. The market will be driven by other factors such as rising consumer spending and aggressive promotions by manufacturers via social media platforms. Also, there is easy access to a wide variety of products online.

Body Scrub Market Drivers:

Due to higher energy consumption by consumers and an increased supply of body scrub products from worldwide manufacturers, the global body scrubs market is growing faster. Global market drivers include increasing consumer interest in and awareness of skin care and growing demand to personal care products.

It is a rising trend to use skin cleansing agents in body scrubs, especially in developing countries like India and China. It is used as an anti-tan product in beauty salons to reduce skin opacity. The market for body scrubs is expected to grow over the next few year.

You can find body scrubs in many forms, including liquids or gels, powders, creams, and liquids. Products that contain coconut oil as a base ingredient are popular because of their anti-inflammatory properties. These products, along with moisturizing ingredients can help to soothe skin allergies.



Body scrubs can be used to treat skin issues such as imperfections, pigmentation, aging, or acne. Coffee, sugar and salt are the most popular ingredients in scrubs. Antioxidants in coffee can help remove toxins from the skin, improve skin conditions and give you a renewed feeling. Sugar scrub can be used as a natural moisturizer to moisturize and soften the skin. Salt products contain magnesium sulfate as well as minerals that improve skin health. These benefits are expected to drive the growth of the global body-scrub business in the future.

Body Scrub Market Restraints:

However, certain skin types can be allergic to products that contain chemical ingredients. This could hinder the market growth. This is why many companies are looking to natural and herbal ingredients to overcome the problem.



Market Key Trends

People have changed their mindsets to be more confident in their bodies. The popularity of organic products has led to the discrediting of synthetic compounds such as propylparaben or butylparaben. Only 35% of beauty products now contain parabens, a drop of nearly 7 percent over the past two years. Parabens are still a major component of many skin-care products, so it is not surprising that many markets still rely on parabens. Facial cosmetics have decreased paraben use from 43% to 54% over the past two years. This trend is expected to continue in the future.

Because of their sensitive skin, the Asia Pacific market is strongly inclined to use skincare products. Research has shown that 37% of people searching for skincare products online are from Asia-Pacific. The main reason for the rise in e-commerce is India and China’s large populations.

Recent development

Jjimjilbang is a Korean combination of saunas, baths, and spas. It is very common in Korea. Tourists who want to experience traditional Korean culture often visit this place.

MandyTuses Arabic coffee granules to rejuvenate skin with their Asian brand MandyTuses

Key Companies

The Body Shop

Shieshdo

3Lab Inc.

The Face Shop

Tonymoly Co. Ltd.

L’Oreal

The Forest Essentials

Sephora Inc.

Bemis Company Inc.

Star Skin Beauty Group AG

Other Key Players

Segmentation

By Type

Milk-based

Plant-based

Other Types

By Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Online

Convenience Stores

Other Distribution Channels

