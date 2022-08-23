Bluetooth Headphones Market Growth CAGR of 12.3%, Restraints, Mergers And Forecast (2022-2031)

The global Bluetooth headphones industry is expected to grow at a 12.3% compound annual growth pace from 2021 to reach USD 18.50 million by 2032.

The market’s growth is due to the growing use of digital smart gadgets such as tablets and laptops, smartphones, televisions, and even TVs. Other features like noise canceling and improving listening experiences further drive product demand.

The market will experience significant gains over the next years because of the increasing demand for audio systems that are high quality throughout the region. Additionally, the market will see a rise in wireless headphones used during exercise. Due to stringent regulations about audio equipment, while driving, automobile manufacturers are now offering Bluetooth-enabled infotainment systems for their cars.

What are some of the main driving factors in the growth and success of the Wireless Earphone Market?

The growth of the global Wireless Earphone Market has been driven by the increased use of wireless headphones, improved audio quality, user-friendliness, and internet penetration.

Increased mobile entertainment platforms like Netflix brought continuous revenue streams to the market.

Earphones are required to provide a better gaming experience because of the increasing popularity of multiplayer online battle area games.

Market growth is also driven by lifestyle trends such as gym training, fitness sports, and other related activities.

Market Restraining Factors

Technological Issues Regarding Integration in Audio Devices to Help Market Growth

Many technical problems can be encountered when integrating audio devices. This could lead to distorted or missing sounds, buzzing sounds from speakers, excessive volume, or an inability to hear the music. These problems are usually caused by a faulty, incorrect, or unconnected audio IC. Audio systems can also be difficult to understand due to the cables and settings. These problems in audio systems could lead to poor user experiences and hinder the growth of the audio IC market.

Key Trends in Wireless Headphones

1. Manufacturers are constantly innovating new features to allow customers to use them as they wish.

2. True wireless, the new form factor of wireless headphones, is forecast to be the largest emerging segment revenue. Its already started to gain real momentum.

Recent Development

March 2022 – Philips ANC wireless headphones in India introduced at Rs 7099. Philips India has launched a brand new line of headphones. The Philips TAT4506BK Bluetooth headphones feature active noise canceling, awareness, 10 mm drivers, and a sweatproof construction. The headphones are available in a stem form and are suitable for students and professionals. According to the manufacturer of the headphones, they provide an immersive audio environment.

February 2022 was the first day of India’s launch of the WHXB910N, wireless headphones by Sony. India now offers over-the-ear Sony WHXB910N headphones. The WHXB910N headphones, with active noise canceling and “party-like” bass, are a more affordable alternative to the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones.

What are the top companies in the Bluetooth Headphones industry?

The major players in the global wireless earphone industry are

Jabra

LG

Motorola

Plantronics

Samsung

Unbranded/Generic

Mpow

HUAWEI

Apple (Beats)

Panasonic

Yamaha

Key Market Segments

Type

On-Ear Headphones

Over-Ear Headphones

Earbuds and In-Ear Headphones

Application

Communication

Sports

Music

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia, Italy, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia, and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, and Rest of South America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

