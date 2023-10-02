Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge Now Open

Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge, San Francisco’s newest must-visit culinary destination, located at 2033 Union Street in the city’s vibrant Marina neighborhood, is now open. Michelin-starred chef Ho Chee Boon will oversee the cuisine and the concept at Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge. Envisioned as an urban oasis where guests can enjoy an elevated take on relaxed dining, the new restaurant and lounge features multiple dining areas, a private dining lounge, and a spacious backyard retreat. A seasonal menu celebrates Asian cuisines in a welcoming setting where locals and visitors can enjoy drinks or dine together and unwind.

Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge will be a gathering place that celebrates togetherness, presenting an expansive range of Asian cuisines under one roof. Drawing on his depth of experience working in major cities around the world, Malaysian-born Chef Boon will introduce diners to favorite seasonal dishes and flavors from his extensive travels and background. He has assembled a core team of experienced professionals, including Haley Moore, wine consultant, and Brandon Clements, spirits and cocktail specialist, to help bring his vision to life.

Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge will excite savvy foodies, everyday eaters, and all levels of food explorers.

Focusing on fresh and authentic ingredients, the restaurant’s contemporary Asian cuisine will feature salads, small bites, entrees, and rice and noodle dishes.

The team will use Asian-influenced culinary techniques to create fun, delicious and interesting dishes to complement any occasion. Presented in an a la carte format, menu highlights include Shanghai Xiao Long Bao–Iberico Ham, Salmon and Beet Salad, Malaysia Grilled California Red Snapper and Hong Kong Rice noodle roll.

The experience at Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge will transform from day to night. Whether guests are seeking a romantic date night spot for the evening, a fun and casual lunch, or drinks and bites on the back patio, Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge will provide a unique and memorable dining experience.

Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge guests will be greeted by an intriguing and slightly mysterious corridor that leads to an open-air courtyard before entering the main restaurant space, which includes two bars, a private VIP lounge, comfortable booths for group dining, high-top tables, two-tops and bar seating. Behind the restaurant is the semi-private backyard patio where guests can escape the bustle of Union Street and be transported to a lush garden oasis, a dining experience that is unique to the city. The patio, with tiered seating, is surrounded by vibrant greenery, perfect for leisurely sunny afternoons and warm summer evenings. A full outdoor bar will serve cocktails, wine and beer.

Blue Whale Restaurant & Lounge’s grand opening will be announced soon. The restaurant is now open from Tuesday through Sunday for dinner from 5 p.m. onwards. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

About Chef Ho Chee Boon

Chef Ho Chee Boon is a Michelin-starred chef with over 30 years of experience at several of the world’s most renowned Asian restaurants, including Hakkasan Hanway Place in London, Turandot in Moscow, and Breeeze in Bangkok. Moving to the U.S. in 2012 to launch Hakkasan New York, Chef Ho was awarded a Michelin star within eight months of opening and a second consecutive Michelin star for the venue in October 2013. He also headed up all subsequent U.S. Hakkasan openings, including San Francisco, Las Vegas and Beverly Hills, and oversaw operations as far afield as Dubai, Mumbai and Doha. His international culinary expertise transforms any restaurant and its cuisine into a memorable epicurean experience.