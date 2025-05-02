Blue Lagoon Malta Preserving Ecosystem with New Booking System

Malta Tourism Authority, in collaboration with the Tourism Ministry and other entities and authorities, will roll out a new visitor booking system aimed at preserving and protecting the delicate ecosystem of popular tourist spot Blue Lagoon and enhancing visitor experience starting Thursday, May 1.

During the Summer months, especially peak hours, Blue Lagoon recorded up to 12,000 Visitors 2024. The new booking system will reduce visitation traffic by ⅔, capping access to Blue Lagoon to 4,000 visitors at any one time.

Operating under the motto “Book, Protect, Enjoy,” this initiative is part of a broader two-year sustainability effort led by Team Blue Lagoon—a multi-agency task force comprising the Malta Tourism Authority, Ministry for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Ministry for Gozo and Planning, Transport Malta, the Environment and Resources Authority, the Malta Police Force, LESA, and the Civil Protection Department.

Over the course of 2025, visitors to Blue Lagoon can expect to see:

Safer, extended swimming zones

Improved waste management

Additional sanitation facilities

Increased enforcement throughout

The booking system is free and accessible via bluelagooncomino.mt. Visitors arriving by private or commercial vessel must reserve a time slot to access the area. Three time slots are available each day:

08:00–13:00

13:30–17:30

18:00–22:00

Upon booking, visitors receive a unique QR code and wristband, which must be presented to coastal and land entry point officials. Additional personnel will be present during the initial launch to help guide visitors unfamiliar with the new system.

This landmark initiative reflects Malta’s ongoing commitment to balancing tourism with environmental responsibility, ensuring the Blue Lagoon remains a pristine and enjoyable destination for future generations.

Blue Lagoon popular tourist spot

MALTA

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts a year-round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire’s most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military structures from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants and a thriving nightlife, there is something for everyone.

