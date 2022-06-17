Blossom Hotel Houston Presents Specials for Summer

The New Luxury Property Debuts New Ways to Enjoy the Hotel’s Amenities and Prime Location

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest luxury property to open in Houston, is celebrating the summer season with special packages and promotions. From now until Labor Day, guests can plan a getaway to Houston to enjoy the hotel’s refreshing rooftop pool, the city’s exciting activities and festivals, and world-famous attractions conveniently located nearby.

With Blossom Hotel Houston’s summer deals, guests who plan visits for two or more nights can enjoy up to a 20% discount off the best available room rates. For residents of Texas or Louisiana, they can enjoy exclusive discounts and amenities this summer. If guests book directly through the hotel via phone or online, they can take advantage of extra savings.

Summer promotions include:

Summer Sale – Save up to 20% discount off the hotel’s best available rate

Applicable for stays of two or more nights

Promo Code: PROSU

Link to book

Texas/Louisiana Resident Rate – Enjoy discounted savings and complimentary drink coupons

Promo Code: TXRES

Link to book

Book Direct – Enjoy discounted savings and limited time offer of discounted self-parking

Parking savings of $10

Promo Code: PRO10

Link to book

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests will enjoy the lunar-inspired property for its stellar culinary offerings, luxurious amenities and services, spacious guestrooms, a rooftop pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton™, and a plethora of event and meeting spaces fit for every occasion.

The 13-story hotel offers 267 well-appointed guestrooms and suites featuring spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light and are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader®, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and high-end bathroom amenities.

Conveniently located, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston by exploring via a complimentary Mercedes-Benz shuttle to nearby attractions such as NRG Stadium, Texas Medical Center, the Houston Zoo, Museum District, Rice University/Rice Village, and numerous world-class restaurants.

The summer packages are available to book now for stays through September 5, 2022. Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue neighboring NRG Stadium, Houston Museum District and popular Houston attractions and the Texas Medical Center. For bookings and more information on Blossom Hotel Houston, please click here.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Bayou City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, soon to open two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please click here or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.