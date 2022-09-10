Blossom Hotel Houston Presents Special Package for Fall

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest luxury property to open in Houston, is welcoming the fall season with special packages and promotions. Guests can plan a getaway to Houston to enjoy the hotel’s new culinary venues, the refreshing rooftop pool, its proximity to NRG Stadium and NFL’s Houston Texans, as well as world-famous attractions.

This fall at Blossom Hotel Houston, guests who plan a visit to the city to experience a thrilling Texans game at the neighboring NRG Stadium can take advantage of the “Football Game Day Package” which includes a food and beverage credit, self-parking, and a late check-out. Guests can arrive to the game in style with the hotel’s complimentary Mercedes-Benz shuttle that transports to the stadium. Visitors who aren’t football fans can also partake in the special package, which is offered over weekends. With the new “Fall into Fifteen” promotion, guests staying for two or more nights can enjoy up to a 15% discount off the best available room rates.

Fall promotions include:

Football Game Day Package – Package includes $25 food & beverage credit, self-parking for one vehicle, and a 2 p.m. late checkout

Applicable for home game weekend stays with check-in on Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Promo Code: PKGTEX

Link to book here.

Fall into Fifteen – Save up to 15% discount off the hotel’s best available rate

Applicable for stays of two consecutive nights or more

Promo Code: PROFA

Link to book here.

Whether traveling for business or leisure, guests will enjoy the lunar-inspired property for its stellar culinary offerings, luxurious amenities and services, spacious guestrooms, a rooftop pool, a state-of-the-art fitness center outfitted by Peloton™, and a plethora of event and meeting spaces fit for every occasion. The 13-story hotel offers 267 well-appointed guestrooms and suites featuring spacious living areas with an abundance of natural light and are equipped with complimentary Wi-Fi, top-of-the-line Samsung Smart TVs, Dyson hairdryers, Nespresso coffeemakers, Digital Newspapers with PressReader®, and marble bathrooms with rain showerheads and high-end bathroom amenities.

Conveniently located, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston by exploring via a complimentary Mercedes-Benz shuttle to nearby attractions such as NRG Stadium, Texas Medical Center, the Houston Zoo, Museum District, Rice University/Rice Village, and numerous world-class restaurants.

The “Football Game Day Package” is available to book now for stays through January 1, 2023, and the “Fall into Fifteen” promotion is valid from September 22 to November 30, 2022. Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue neighboring NRG Stadium, Houston Museum District and popular Houston attractions and the Texas Medical Center. For bookings and more information on Blossom Hotel Houston, please visit BlossomHouston.com.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Bayou City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, soon to open two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

