Blossom Hotel Houston is TripAdvisor’s Hottest New Hotel in the U.S. for 2022

Luxury hotel in Space City wins accolades from travelers for its world-class service and amenities

Blossom Hotel Houston, a luxury lunar-themed property in Houston and one of the city’s newest luxury hotels, was named among the 10 Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022 as part of TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, in which travelers reviewed new hotels they experienced in 2021.

The only Houston property to receive the prestigious accolade, Blossom Hotel Houston was recognized by its guests for impeccable and friendly service and comfortable, modern rooms. Offering international experience rooted deeply in the Bayou City, Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue and has already made a name for itself for its world-class amenities and services, and flexible event spaces.

“Despite opening during the most challenging year in history of the hospitality industry, Blossom Hotel Houston was an instant hit thanks to the team’s dedication to invigorating the local economy and bringing both tourism and business to the city,” said Randy Nameth, director of operations of Blossom Hotel Houston. “Today, we are thrilled that TripAdvisor’s community of seasoned travelers recognized our commitment to service excellence and named the hotel among must-visit properties in the U.S. in 2022 and beyond.”

Tripadvisor, the world’s largest travel guidance platform, helps hundreds of millions of people each month become better travelers, from planning to booking to taking a trip. With more than 1 billion reviews and opinions of nearly 8 million businesses, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to find deals on accommodations, book experiences, reserve tables at delicious restaurants and discover great places nearby. The Hottest New Hotels list was determined with an algorithm analyzing the quality and quantity of reviews and ratings over the 12-month period from January 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021, limited to independent and non-large chain hotels that opened on or after October 1, 2020.

For more information about Blossom Hotel Houston, please visit www.blossomhouston.com.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Space City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit www.BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.