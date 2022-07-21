Blossom Hotel Houston Appoints Michelin-starred Chef

Exciting Developments in the Hotel’s Culinary Programming to Debut in the Coming Months, Including Duck House by Boon, Blossom Club Chef’s Table, New Japanese dining destination, Blossom Dessert Bar and more

Blossom Hotel Houston, the newest luxury property to open in Houston, is pleased to announce Michelin-starred Chef Ho Chee Boon now leads culinary programming property-wide. In his expanded role, Chef Boon oversees all food and beverage experiences including private dining options, in-room dining, banquet and events, as well as a series of exciting new venues that will launch in the coming months. They include Chef Boon’s Duck House by Boon, a new Japanese dining destination, Blossom Dessert Bar, Sky High cocktail bar, and Blossom Club Chef’s Table experience. Chef Boon will be accompanied by and overseeing a talented team of culinary professionals including acclaimed chefs Zhineng Chen and Rory Macdonald.

Blossom Hotel Houston, in partnership with Chef Boon, is thrilled to introduce the new Sky High cocktail bar located aside the stunning rooftop pool with city views.

Chef Boon and his esteemed culinary team will oversee the menu featuring elevated food and beverage offerings at the lounge that is sure to become a hotspot in the area. The space is slated to open in Q4, 2022.

Another exciting new development for the hotel’s list of experiences is the launch of its exclusive Blossom Club Chef’s Tables which will offer a gourmet, multi-course prix fixe menu for guests helmed by celebrated Chef Zhineng Chen from Singapore. Chef Chen has been working with Chef Boon for years, including at Marriott and Ritz Carlton hotels in Singapore and at various establishments such as Hong Kong East Ocean group and as corporate chef of Hakkasan group. Located on the top floor of the hotel, only 20 guests a night have the chance to enjoy a menu of creative, elevated dishes in an intimate environment. The Chef’s Tables experience is targeted to launch in Q3, 2022.

Blossom Hotel Houston has partnered with British Chef Rory Macdonald to open an elevated dessert bar in the hotel’s lobby. The new space at Blossom, targeted to open in Q4 this year, will serve sweet delicacies created by the well-known chef as well as an elegant high tea service in a welcoming atmosphere. Chef Rory began his culinary career included stints at a two-Michelin-starred restaurant in Madrid, The London hotel with Gordon Ramsay, where the new restaurant earned two Michelin stars as well as Hakkasan group. Chef Rory debuted his first solo concept, Patisserie Chanson + Dessert Bar in New York. Chef Rory is known for his six-course, omakase-style dessert tasting menus that have earned extensive acclaim. His first cookbook, Bake, was released in spring 2019.

Yet another exciting dining concept will debut at the Blossom Hotel Houston in Q4, 2022. A Japanese restaurant will open on the second floor, serving a menu of high-grade sushi, premium sashimi and Japanese-inspired dishes in a warm, comforting space designed to let the ingredients shine.

Lastly, Chef Boon will spearhead Duck House by Boon, a Cantonese-inspired dining experience with a focus on duck dishes, located in a standalone building on the hotel’s ground floor. Chef Boon’s traditional techniques combine with fresh ingredients to produce contemporary dishes with a nod to traditional Cantonese cuisine and flavor profiles. Along with the duck dishes, the restaurant will serve traditional favorites such as stir-fried dishes, dim sum, and soups. Chef Ho hopes to create an atmosphere for hotel guests and locals to experience an authentic, Cantonese culinary experience with an elevated sense of refinement that matches the Blossom Hotel brand and its international background. Duck House by Boon is targeted to open in 2023.

Blossom Hotel Houston is located at 7118 Bertner Avenue neighboring NRG Stadium, Houston Museum District, Houston Zoo and popular Houston attractions and the Texas Medical Center. For bookings and more information on Blossom Hotel Houston, please visit BlossomHouston.com.

About Chef Ho Chee Boon

Chef Ho Chee Boon is a Michelin-starred chef with close to 30 years of experience at several of the world’s most renowned Asian restaurants. Born in Malaysia, Chef Boon is the former international executive chef of Hakkasan and has opened several of its most celebrated restaurants worldwide, including Hakkasan Hanway Place in London, Hakkasan Dubai, Hakkasan Abu Dhabi, Hakkasan Doha, Yauatcha Soho London, Turandot in Moscow, and Breeze in Bangkok. He relocated to the U.S. in 2012 to launch Hakkasan New York. Chef Boon recently opened his first restaurant concept, Empress by Boon, in San Francisco’s Chinatown to rave reviews and fanfare. His international culinary expertise transforms any restaurant and its cuisine into a true epicurean experience.

About Blossom Hotel Houston

Blossom Hotel Houston, recently named among the 10 Hottest New Hotels in the U.S. for 2022 as part of TripAdvisor’s 2022 Travelers’ Choice Awards, offers an innovative international experience rooted deeply in Bayou City. The hotel puts guests just steps away from the largest medical center in the world and Houston’s top-notch businesses and entertainment venues, and as the closest luxury hotel to NRG Stadium, it is also minutes away from popular Houston attractions. Whether traveling for medical needs, business or pleasure, guests can enjoy the diversity of Houston, which is also reflected in the hotel’s chic nods to the city’s aerospace roots, while taking advantage of the hotel’s retail shopping, two chef-focused restaurants, unmatched amenities and services, luxury guestrooms and a plethora of event and meeting spaces. For more information, please visit BlossomHouston.com, or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

