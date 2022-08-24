Blood Collection Market Size Worth USD 15.98 billion by 2032 Growing at a CAGR of 6.2%

The Global Blood Collection market is expected to be worth USD 8.87 billion in 2022, rising to USD 15.98 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.2%. The rising frequency of infectious illnesses, an increase in the number of accidents and trauma cases, and non-communicable diseases are the primary drivers driving market expansion.

According to World Health Organization 2020 figures, noncommunicable illnesses kill around 14 million people between the ages of 31 and 70 each year. In medium and low-income nations, around 84% of these early deaths occur.

Growing Demand:

Revenue from the automated category is predicted to grow at a high CAGR throughout the projection period. Revenue growth can be attributed to the continual need for blood owing to an increase in traffic accidents, operations, and emergencies, the improvement of overall healthcare infrastructure, and the increased demand for automated blood collection equipment to improve traceability efficiency and reduction in manual documentation.





Growing demand for blood components will likely propel market expansion during the forecast period. In addition, the number of emergency and unintentional cases has been growing all across the world. Such individuals require blood as part of their therapy. These factors are projected to favor the industry and drive market expansion over the next five years.

Driving Factors:

North America has been the largest market for blood collection. It is due to increased awareness, a well-established healthcare industry, and an increasing number of infectious and noninfectious diseases. The United States contributed the most to the global and North American blood collection markets. The U.S.’s blood collection market is driven by the presence of hospitals and diagnostic laboratories and the rising number of people suffering from blood disorders.

Europe is the second largest market for collecting blood. It has a large patient pool with chronic conditions, rising healthcare spending, and rapidly expanding healthcare infrastructure. Germany led the European blood collection market in 2018 and is expected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

Restraining Factors:

The high cost of automated blood collection equipment

It is more expensive to invest in automated blood collection via apheresis than for blood collection. Additionally, therapeutic apheresis comes at a higher cost due to the high cost of disposables. These devices are expensive and less popular than automated blood collection machines. Many hospitals can’t afford to use automated blood collection devices because they are smaller than traditional blood banks. Apheresis therapy costs are also an issue that concerns the entire world. Prices for individual treatments of apheresis may differ widely.

Market Key Trends:

Globally, the healthcare industry is growing as more people become sicker and demand better patient care. The importance of blood banks is a key component of any healthcare system. This trend will drive the demand for blood bank analyzers to continue growing.

Recent development:

Greiner Bio-One created the MiniCollect PIXIE Heel Incision Safety Lancet in 2021 as part of its efforts to diversify its product offerings. There are now three types of lancets to suit a variety of applications.

CSL Plasma and Terumo Blood will announce a partnership in 2021 to create a new plasma collection platform.

Key Companies:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Becton

Abbott laboratories inc.

Dickinson and Company

Grifols SA

Terumo Corporation

fl medical

Nipro medical corporation

Smiths Group Plc

Greiner holding ag

Haemonetics Corporation

sarstedt ag & co.

Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.

Macopharma

Henry Schein inc.

Retractable Technologies

Medline industries inc.

smiths medical

Segmentation:

Based on Product Type

Needles and Syringes

Blood Bags

Blood Collection Market Tubes

Blood Lancets

Other Product Types

Based on End-User

Hospitals

Blood Banks

Diagnostic Laboratories

Other End Users

Based on Region

North America

Europe

the Asia Pacific

South America

the Middle East & Africa

Key questions:

What will the Blood Collection Market be worth in the future? What is the market’s predicted growth rate during the forecast period? Which region will have the highest share of the Blood Collection market? What is the revenue, selling, and pricing analysis of the leading manufacturers in the Blood Collection market?

5. What countries are covered by the Market?

