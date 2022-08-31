Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Binghamton to Orlando and Fort Myers flights on Avelo Airlines

14 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
5 min read
Binghamton to Orlando and Fort Myers flights on Avelo Airlines
Binghamton to Orlando and Fort Myers flights on Avelo Airlines
Written by Harry Johnson

Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to The Sunshine State

Avelo Airlines announced today it will begin serving Binghamton, New York this fall with exclusive nonstop service to two popular Florida destinations: Orlando and Fort Myers.

When service begins November 16, Avelo will be the only airline offering nonstop flights from New York’s Southern Tier to The Sunshine State.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, “Binghamton – say hello to Avelo! We’re excited to add Binghamton as our first New York destination to Avelo’s U.S. network. Traveling to The Sunshine State is now more affordable and easier than ever. Southern Tier residents can now choose from two sun-soaked nonstop destinations — Orlando and Florida’s majestic Gulf Coast. Say hello to convenient and cost-friendly hometown airport access to The Sunshine State and say goodbye to long and expensive gas-guzzling drives to those other distant New York airports.”  

Greater Binghamton Airport’s Commissioner of Aviation Mark Heefner, C.M. said, “Service to Florida is something our community has requested for over 20 years. Our partnership with Avelo not only addresses that need but lays the foundation for successful service for years to come. A lot of hard work went into this announcement, and we are humbled and grateful for Avelo’s faith in our community. We are excited for the opportunity to fill airplanes year-round to Florida with Avelo.”

New York Senator Charles Schumer said, “It is my honor to welcome Avelo to New York with Binghamton as their first hub. I know they will see what I’ve long-known: the Southern Tier is ready for take-off. I have relentlessly fought to deliver millions in funding to accelerate the Greater Binghamton Airport’s modernization– and with this new service the fruits of that labor are taking flight. The sky is the limit for Binghamton’s future!”

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar said, “Bringing new passenger air service to BGM has been a goal of my administration from Day One. With low fares, convenience, and destinations our residents have wanted for a long time, it’s a great time to Fly BGM! I’d like to thank Avelo for its commitment to Broome County, as well as all our partners who helped make this happen.”

Chairman & 5th District Broome County Legislator Dan J. Reynolds said, “We’ve been working very hard to obtain additional air service at the Greater Binghamton Airport. Residents are eager to have a direct flight option to Florida, and we’re excited that Avelo Airlines is able to provide this service to our community.” 

The new routes will operate twice weekly on Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

