Biggest World Travel Market London in History

WTM London 2025 has closed on an incredible high, celebrating an 8% year-on-year rise in pre-qualified buyers. Over three dynamic days, organisers welcomed 5,500 high-quality buyers from leading travel organisations worldwide — all carefully vetted to ensure quality — reinforcing WTM London’s reputation as the most influential event for the global travel and tourism industry.

Held at Excel London from 4 to 6 November 2025, this edition attracted 5,500 buyers, 8% more than the 5,049 who attended in 2024. With the venue expanding by 25%, this year’s WTM London was the biggest show in its history. A total of 182 countries were represented, with exhibitor numbers up 5% year-on-year, notably the growing Travel Tech region (55%+), and total attendance rising to 46,500. The growth in both attendance and qualified buyers underscores WTM London’s expanding global influence and commercial impact.

Reflecting this momentum, 2025 also saw the highest number of pre-scheduled meetings ever recorded, with confirmed business appointments surging 30% to over 40,000 — which in turn will generate more than £2.2 billion of business deals as a direct result of WTM London.

These exceptional results cement WTM London’s position as the leading global platform for forging connections, driving business growth, and shaping the future of travel.

Growth and investment in travel

On day one, the release of the WTM Global Travel Report revealed that the global travel industry is projected to grow at a faster rate than the world economy, with total contribution to GDP expected to exceed US$16 trillion by 2035.

At the recent 19th WTM Ministers’ Summit in association with UN Tourism and WTTC, held during WTM London 2025, tourism ministers and CEO leaders from across the globe emphasised that investment and education are central to unlocking tourism’s full potential. Public-private funding models, including tax incentives, special economic zones, and airport infrastructure projects, were cited by countries such as the Philippines, Kenya, Ecuador and Lebanon as key enablers of sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the skills gap in tourism was flagged as challenged and ministers have called for curriculums that align with industry needs, accentuate digital literacy and elevate tourism careers through targeted training and reskilling.

WTM TrendFest Take-off

This year’s event also introduced WTM TrendFest, a dynamic hub showcasing the latest industry innovations and emerging travel trends. The dedicated experiential travel zone proved a major draw for visitors, hosting this year’s opening WTM Networking Party as well as a wide array of culinary and dancing acts from around the world. WTM TrendFest was also a key focus for exhibitors, with experience providers up 31% compared to 2024, highlighting the growing appetite for immersive and experiential travel offerings.

Closing Crescendo

The finale of WTM London 2025 was nothing short of spectacular, with a fireside chat featuring Oscar nominated actor, Richard E Grant and Sir Chris Byrant MP, recently appointed the UK’s minister of state and trade policy. The pair discussed Richard’s love of travel, sharing humorous and memorable experiences from filming in UK stately homes, visiting a kibbutz, and an encounter with the King of Swaziland.

Chris Carter-Chapman, WTM London Event Director, said: “WTM London 2025 has set a new benchmark for the global travel industry. With a record 46,500 attendees, 8% rise in qualified buyers, and over 40,000 pre-scheduled meetings generating £2.2 billion in business deals, this year’s event has truly showcased the power of connection. Our new WTM TrendFest offered immersive experiences, from culinary and dancing acts to innovations shaping the future of travel, and was a major draw for both visitors and exhibitors. Make sure to save the dates — 3rd–5th November 2026 — for WTM London, where the industry comes together to connect, innovate, and grow!”

Download your copy of the WTM Global Travel Report here