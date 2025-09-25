In line with the Travel Foundation’s call for BIG IDEAS, SUN x Malta is offering Dodo4Kids , free of charge, to the entire Travel & Tourism industry for World Tourism Day 2025.

SUNx wants to encourage all Tourism stakeholders to join them as partners in this program. “It’s our kids and grandkids who will be at increasing risk, as the existential climate crisis worsens, and they will also be in decision-making positions in 2050. Start their preparations NOW!”

Dodo4Kids is an innovative educational initiative designed to spark climate awareness and sustainable travel habits in children aged 5-10 and their families. It provides interactive stories, maps, games, colouring, and eBooks to bring Climate Friendly Travel to life for early learners on holiday and at home.

Through the adventures of a friendly Dodo, exploring real-world destinations together with climate, sustainability, and nature threats in a fun, engaging format. Through storytelling, playful challenges, and immersive exploration, children learn about climate change, biodiversity, low-carbon tourism, and the importance of conservation – all while nurturing curiosity and empathy.

The initiative is a cornerstone of SUNx Malta’s broader Education 2 Action strategy and reflects our commitment to developing the next generation of climate-friendly travelers

Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta, commented :

“We believe today’s children are tomorrow’s climate leaders. Dodo4Kids provides them with engaging tools and stories that not only educate but also empower them to be part of the global response to the climate crisis – starting now.”

Big Ideas for World Tourism Day and SUNx

SUNx Malta will launch its BIG IDEA of Dodo 4 Kids on World Tourism Day 27 September 2025, advancing Climate Friendly Travel – Paris 1.5: SDG linked and Nature positive. eBooks for Malta, Mauritius, Ukraine, Uganda & Bali are available online through Amazon and on www.dodo4kids.com.