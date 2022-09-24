Bhutan hosts major Bangkok event as it reopens for tourism

“Bhutan’s noble policy of high-value, low-volume tourism has existed since we started welcoming guests to our country in 1974. But its intent and spirit were watered down over the years without us even realising it. Therefore, as we reset as a nation after this pandemic and officially open our doors to visitors today, we are reminding ourselves about the essence of the policy, the values and merits that have defined us for generations,” said H.E. Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan in his global message issued this week from Bhutan.

At a special trade event held in Bangkok yesterday, participants learnt first-hand how the Himalayan country plans to protect itself from over-tourism.

In his presentation at the Sukosol Hotel in Bangkok in front of a large audience of invited guests from Thailand’s travel community, HE Kinzang Dorji, Ambassador of Bhutan in Thailand, unveiled a new tourism strategy, announcing the Kingdom of Bhutan reopens its borders to international guests following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening is underpinned by transformations in three key areas: enhancements to its sustainable development policies, infrastructure upgrades, and the elevation of the guest experience.

His Excellency also introduced the country’s new marketing campaign Bhutan Believe.

Distinguished guests from Thailand’s travel industry with HE Ambassador Kinzang Dorji



“Bhutan’s noble policy of high-value, low-volume tourism has existed since we started welcoming guests to our country in 1974. But its intent and spirit were watered down over the years without us even realizing it. Therefore, as we reset as a nation after this pandemic and officially open our doors to visitors today, we are reminding ourselves about the essence of the policy, the values and merits that have defined us for generations,” said H.E. Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan in his global message issued this week from Bhutan.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Karma Lotey, CEO Yangphel Travel Thimphu and Zhiwa Ling Hotel, Paro

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News