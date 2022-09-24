Bhutan Breaking Travel News Business Travel Destination Government News Health Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts Meetings (MICE) News People Rebuilding Responsible Thailand Tourism Travel Wire News

Bhutan hosts major Bangkok event as it reopens for tourism

15 mins ago
by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand
Add Comment
3 min read
Bhutan hosts major Bangkok event as it reopens for tourism
“Bhutan’s noble policy of high-value, low-volume tourism has existed since we started welcoming guests to our country in 1974. But its intent and spirit were watered down over the years without us even realising it. Therefore, as we reset as a nation after this pandemic and officially open our doors to visitors today, we are reminding ourselves about the essence of the policy, the values and merits that have defined us for generations,” said H.E. Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan in his global message issued this week from Bhutan.
Written by Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand

Kingdom of Bhutan reopens its borders to international guests following the global COVID-19 pandemic

At a special trade event held in Bangkok yesterday, participants learnt first-hand how the Himalayan country plans to protect itself from over-tourism. 

In his presentation at the Sukosol Hotel in Bangkok in front of a large audience of invited guests from Thailand’s travel community, HE Kinzang Dorji, Ambassador of Bhutan in Thailand, unveiled a new tourism strategy, announcing the Kingdom of Bhutan reopens its borders to international guests following the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening is underpinned by transformations in three key areas: enhancements to its sustainable development policies, infrastructure upgrades, and the elevation of the guest experience.

His Excellency also introduced the country’s new marketing campaign Bhutan Believe

Distinguished guests from Thailand’s travel industry with HE Ambassador Kinzang Dorji

“Bhutan’s noble policy of high-value, low-volume tourism has existed since we started welcoming guests to our country in 1974. But its intent and spirit were watered down over the years without us even realizing it. Therefore, as we reset as a nation after this pandemic and officially open our doors to visitors today, we are reminding ourselves about the essence of the policy, the values and merits that have defined us for generations,” said H.E. Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan in his global message issued this week from Bhutan.

WTM London 2022 will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Karma Lotey, CEO Yangphel Travel Thimphu and Zhiwa Ling Hotel, Paro

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | | | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Andrew J. Wood - eTN Thailand

View all posts
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly