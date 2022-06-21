Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train debuts in India

The Hon. Union Minister of Tourism, Culture and DONER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy, along with the Hon. Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology, Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, flagged off the Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train on June 21 at 1700 hours, which will for the first time connect India and Nepal on a tourist train. The train was flagged off from the Delhi Safdarjung Railway Station.

The Bharat Gaurav trains (theme-based tourist circuit trains) is an attempt to showcase the rich cultural, spiritual, and historical heritage of the country to the people of India. The unique concept of Bharat Gaurav Trains, as envisaged by the Ministry of Railways, will be helpful in promoting mass tourism across the country and provide an opportunity to people from all parts of the country to explore the architectural, cultural, and historical marvels of the country.