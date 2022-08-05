Click here to show YOUR banners on this page and only pay for success

Breaking Travel News Crime Hospitality Industry Hotels & Resorts News Tourism Travel Wire News Trending USA

Beware the travel scam

3 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
7 min read
image courtesy of Pete Linforth from Pixabay
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

We know the idiom:  If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Let the buyer beware the travel scam! What you should look out for.

We know the idiom:  If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Yet, with summer’s end looming, many are rushing to fulfill their travel yearnings and may jump at the wrong chance for a deal that truly is too good to be true. Let the buyer beware the travel scam!

What are some of the scams that should raise a red flag right away?

Online Vacation Rentals

The biggest and most common scams happen online. Why? Because they’re hard to detect and you usually don’t ever meet anyone in person or see any property yourself except for in images. So in this case, you’re probably better off going with known big gun companies when trying to rent vacation accommodations online, because you just never know if the listing is legitimate or not.

Share this Article
PrintCopyLinkedInTelegramVKMessengerWhatsAppSMSRedditFlipboardPinterestTumblrXing
More on: | |

Related News

You may also like

About the author

Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Linda Hohnholz has been writing and editing articles since the start of her working career. She has applied this innate passion to such places as Hawaii Pacific University, Chaminade University, the Hawaii Children's Discovery Center, and now TravelNewsGroup.

View all posts

Leave a Comment

Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly