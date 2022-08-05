We know the idiom: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Let the buyer beware the travel scam! What you should look out for.

We know the idiom: If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Yet, with summer’s end looming, many are rushing to fulfill their travel yearnings and may jump at the wrong chance for a deal that truly is too good to be true. Let the buyer beware the travel scam!

What are some of the scams that should raise a red flag right away?

Online Vacation Rentals

The biggest and most common scams happen online. Why? Because they’re hard to detect and you usually don’t ever meet anyone in person or see any property yourself except for in images. So in this case, you’re probably better off going with known big gun companies when trying to rent vacation accommodations online, because you just never know if the listing is legitimate or not.

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News