Best Western® Hotels & Resorts Offers Rewards This Fall

Best Western Hotels & Resorts’ (BWHR) award-winning loyalty program – Best Western Rewards® (BWR®) – is helping guests get a head start on their fall travel plans. From September 12, 2022 to November 21, 2022, all BWR members will earn double points on every stay at any participating Best Western branded hotel in the U.S., Canada or Caribbean Islands. To be eligible, BWR members must register on bestwestern.com/doublepoints prior to the completion of their first stay.

“With summer coming to a close, travelers are beginning to consider their fall travel, and we’re eager to reward our BWR members for staying with us this coming season,” said Jay Hubbs, Vice President of Advertising, Marketing, Innovation and Analytics for BWHR. “Travel demand is continuing to surge and we’re thankful that our most valued guests are returning to our hotels and vacationing with family and friends. Additionally, business travelers are on the road again and we want to reward them for choosing Best Western. Regardless of the occasion, our double points promotion will help our guests make the most out of their fall travel plans.”

In addition to the double points promotion, BWR members will also receive 5,000 points back after they complete a free night of 12,000 points or more in the United States, Canada or the Caribbean Islands. The bonus can be earned on every free night redemption from September 12, 2022 to November 21, 2022.

BWR members can also now reserve their next hotel stay using accumulated loyalty points to pay for part of their booking through BWHR’s Pay with Points program. By using Pay with Points, BWR members can tap into their points right away to redeem discounted room rates at hotels across North America.

The BWR program’s perks are driven by BWHR’s foundational commitment of caring for its guests. In 2020, BWHR became the first hotel brand in the industry to extend Elite status to its BWR members at the start of the pandemic. In 2021, the company also cut its Elite Status eligibility qualifications in half to make it easier for travelers to earn loyalty status and further extended loyalty status through March 31, 2023, without needing to fulfill the necessary qualifications.

