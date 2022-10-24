Best US cities for 2022 Halloween

Total spending on Halloween-related expenses projected to reach $10.6 billion between the 69% of US households that celebrate.

Americans love Halloween for many different reasons: sweet treats, funky costumes, horror films, haunted houses, wild parties and much-much more.

And just how the Halloween night will turn out depends on the plans and budgets. This year, the average US household is expected to incur $100.45 in Halloween expenses, from decorations to treats to costumes.

The total collective spending on Halloween-related expenses projected to reach $10.6 billion this year between the 69% of US households that celebrate.

If you’re counting on getting more free treats in return for your investment, you’ll definitely want to be in a place with the most activities. Safety is also a big consideration, considering that many activities take place when it’s dark out.

To help Americans decide where to spend the most spook-tacular time of year without frightening their bank accounts, experts compared the largest U.S. cities based on 22 key metrics. They range from costume stores per capita to average price per Halloween party ticket to share of potential trick-or-treat stops.

Register to secure your place today! World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. World Travel Market will be taking place from 7-9 November 2022. Register now!

Top 20 US Cities for Halloween

1.New York, NY

2. San Francisco, CA

3. Miami, FL

4. Los Angeles, CA

5. San Diego, CA

6. San Jose, CA

7. Jersey City, NJ

8. Las Vegas, NV

9. Santa Ana, CA

10. Boston, MA

11. Orlando, FL

12. Laredo, TX

13. Anaheim, CA

14. Chicago, IL

15. Hialeah, FL

16. Chula Vista, CA

17. Long Beach, CA

18. Sacramento, CA

19. Fremont, CA

20. Tampa, FL

Halloween Facts

$10.6 Billion: Projected Halloween spending in 2022.

$3.6 Billion: Halloween costume spending in 2022.

$3.1 Billion: Halloween candy spending in 2022.

34%: Share of parents who think 13 or 14 is old enough to trick-or-treat alone.

86%: Share of parents who admit to stealing candy from their kids.

$300+ Million: Annual revenue from ticket sales for haunted attractions, 80% of which are run by charities.