Best Tourism Villages 2023 Named

This accolade recognizes villages that are leading in nurturing rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and culinary traditions.

In this third edition, 54 villages from all regions were selected from almost 260 applications. A further 20 villages have joined the Upgrade Program, and all 74 villages are now part of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Best Tourism Villages Network. The villages were named during the UNWTO General Assembly, taking place this week in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

A global network of local communities

Launched in 2021, the Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO initiative is part of the UNWTO Tourism for Rural Development Program. The Program works to foster development and inclusion in rural areas, combat depopulation, advance innovation and value chain integration through tourism and encourage sustainable practices.

As in previous editions, the villages are evaluated under nine key areas:

Cultural and Natural Resources

Promotion and Conservation of Cultural Resources

Economic Sustainability

Social Sustainability

Environmental Sustainability

Tourism Development and Value Chain Integration

Governance and Prioritization of Tourism

Infrastructure and Connectivity

Health, Safety, and Security

The initiative comprises three pillars:

Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO: Recognizes outstanding rural tourism destinations with accredited cultural and natural assets, a commitment to preserving community-based values, and a clear commitment to innovation and sustainability across economic, social, and environmental dimensions.

Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO Upgrade Program: Supports villages on their journey to meet recognition criteria, helping in areas identified as gaps during evaluation.

The Best Tourism Villages Network: a space for exchanging experiences and good practices, learning, and opportunities among its members, and it is open to contributions of experts and public and private sector partners engaged in the promotion of tourism as a driver for rural development.

The Network enlarges every year and aims at becoming the largest global rural network: with the announcement today of these 74 new members, 190 villages are now part of this unique Network.

Best Tourism Villages 2023

List of Best Tourism Villages by UNWTO 2023 is as follows (by alphabetic order):

Al Sela, Jordan

Barrancas, Chile

Biei, Japan

Caleta Tortel, Chile

Cantavieja, Spain

Chacas, Peru

Chavín de Huantar, Peru

Dahshour, Egypt

Dhordo, India

Dongbaek, Republic of Korea

Douma, Lebanon

Ericeira, Portugal

Filandia, Colombia

Hakuba, Japan

Higueras, Mexico

Huangling, China

Jalpa de Cánovas, Mexico

Kandovan, Iran

La Carolina, Argentina

Lephis Village, Ethiopia

Lerici, Italy

Manteigas, Portugal

Morcote, Switzerland

Mosan, Republic of Korea

Oku-Matsushima, Japan

Omitlán de Juárez, Mexico

Oñati, Spain

Ordino, Andorra

Oyacachi, Ecuador

Paucartambo, Peru

Penglipuran, Indonesia

Pisco Elqui, Chile

Pozuzo, Peru

Saint-Ursanne, Switzerland

Saty, Kazakhstan

Schladming, Austria

Sehwa, Republic of Korea

Sentob, Uzbekistan

Shirakawa, Japan

Sigüenza, Spain

Şirince, Türkiye

Siwa, Egypt

Slunj, Croatia

Sortelha, Portugal

St. Anton am Arlberg, Austria

Tân Hoá, Viet Nam

Taquile, Peru

Tokaj, Hungary

Văleni, Moldova

Vila da Madalena, Portugal

Xiajiang, China

Zapatoca, Colombia

Zhagana, China

Zhujiawan, China

The villages selected to participate in the Upgrade Program this year are:

Asuka, Japan

Baños de Montemayor, Spain

Bilebante, Indonesia

Ciocănești, Romania

Civita di Bagnoregio, Italy

El Cisne, Ecuador

Iza, Colombia

Kale Üçağız, Türkiye

Kemaliye, Türkiye

Kfar Masaryk, Israel

Madla, India

Ounagha, Morocco

Pela, Indonesia

Puerto Octay, Chile

Sabbioneta, Italy

Saint Catherine, Egypt

Sarhua, Peru

Taro, Indonesia

Vila de Frades, Portugal

Yanque, Peru

The call for submissions for the fourth edition will take place in the first months of 2024, opening a new opportunity to rural destinations to shine on the global stage.