Best gambling holiday destinations in Europe 

The results of a new research that analyzed the number of casinos and the average cost of hotels in 35 European countries and combined the results into a weighted index with a score out of 10, to find out the best gambling holiday destinations, were published today.

The study has revealed that Romania is Europe’s best gambling holiday destination.

According to results, the 10 best European gambling holiday destinations are:

Romania – Number of casinos – 439, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – lei114, Index – 9.7 Czech Republic (Czechia) – Number of casinos – 421, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – Kč1,114 , Index – 8.6 Slovakia – Number of casinos – 223, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – €47, Index – 6.4 Croatia – Number of casinos – 153, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – kn294, Index – 6.1 Albania – Number of casinos – 54, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – Lek1,975, Index – 6 Latvia – Number of casinos – 123, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – €41, Index – 5.7 Bosnia and Herzegovina – Number of casinos – 20, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – KM46, Index – 5.4 Lithuania – Number of casinos – 60, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – €34, Index – 5.3 Poland – Number of casinos – 17, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – zł119, Index – 5.3 Estonia – Number of casinos – 49, Average cost of hotel (national currency) – €35, Index – 5.2

Romania

With a total number of 439 casinos, and the second cheapest cost of hotels after Albania, Romania is the best holiday destination for gambling, with a final score of 9.7

2. Czech Republic

Registering the second highest number of casinos (421) and an average cost of hotel compared to the other countries, Czechia is the second-best gambling holiday destination, with a final score of 8.6

3. Slovakia

With 223 entertainment spots and low hotel room costs, Slovakia is the third best holiday destination for gamblers, recording score of 6.4 on the final index

4. Croatia

Croatia is the fourth best holiday destination for gamblers, with a 6.1 final index, according to the findings. Despite recording a lower number of casinos compared to other countries such as France (189), Netherlands (188) and UK (167), Croatia ranks fourth, thanks to the cheaper average cost of hotel rooms

5. Albania

Despite counting only 54 casinos in total, Albania is the fifth best gambling destination, according to the study, with a final index of 6. This is probably due to the very cheap average cost of hotel rooms per night

It is interesting to see a lot of countries from Eastern Europe rank high in the ranking, thanks to the cheaper costs of hotel rooms compared to other countries. For people who are keen to have some fund gambling on holiday, this data highlights that there are plenty of options all over Europe, with amazing, picturesque casinos in every country.