Hands down the best fancy buffet in Las Vegas has to be the Wynn, doesn’t it? This All You Can Eat (AYCE) gourmet buffet is famous for offering the best of the best, and considering it is all you can eat, it really isn’t that expensive.

The priciest buffet on offer by the Wynn is the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday Gourmet Dinner for $69.99 (plus tax) per person. So what does it include? Well, have a seat and get comfy, because there’s a lot to take in here – literally and figuratively.

First let’s explain that the goal of The Buffet at the Wynn is to change any idea you may have about buffet dining. Face it, most people think the quality won’t be so great, because the quantity is massive. But that is not the case with this world-famous buffet.

Here, there are not just one or 2 or even 3 live-action cooking stations – there are 16 of them all designed by Executive Chef Jason Duarte.

There is a Latin Street Food station, and the newest one is the Eggs Benedict station. And don’t forget the classics like the Prime Rib station. Note that’s only 3 of the 16.

With 120 savory dishes to choose from, which includes made-to-order selections, and 2 hours to enjoy them, you may not eat for days after you’ve eaten here. There’s sushi and shrimp cocktail, crab legs and oysters on the half shell, grilled salmon and ahi tuna poke, and even more seafood, but let’s move onto more specific entrée type dishes.

Meat, meat, and more meat

Ready to start drooling? Listen to this… How about a Soy Chili Marinated Tomahawk Ribeye, or Rosemary and Garlic Roasted Quail with Port Wine, or Seared Lamb T-bone with Brown Butter Sage Fregola and Feta Cheese, or Ribs – BBQ Beef or Char Siu Baby Back. We keep saying “or,” but maybe we should be saying “and.”

Comfort food

And there’s classic Americana dishes to satisfy the tummy for those comfort food moments defined by Crispy Fried Chicken, Three Cheese Mac and Cheese, and Whipped Potatoes, just to name a few.

Save room for dessert

This buffet has a patisserie brimming with delights to satisfy the sweet tooth. There’s Vanilla Creme Brulé, Chocolate Lava Cake, Butterscotch Bread Pudding, Apple Cranberry Cobbler, Pineapple Upside Down Cake, Carrot Cake, Ice Cream Roulette, and Made-to-Order Crepes with a selection of fillings.

Warning – don’t be disappointed

Although the Wynn welcomes walk-in guests to The Buffet, be warned that during peak times, you may have to wait quite a while to get seated. You can avoid this potential downfall by reserving your place online through priority seating. We highly recommend it. It just makes the whole experience that much more pleasant.

