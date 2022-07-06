Indonesia Quick News

Best Beach Resort in Bali

45 mins ago
by Dmytro Makarov
Located on the exclusive pristine beach of Nusa Dua, with unobstructed azure ocean views, discover a distinctly unique and bespoke experience at Bali’s finest address. Generously spread across 9 hectares of lush tropical gardens, The St. Regis Bali Resort recently recognized as the #1 Best Beach Resort and #1 Best Hotel Spa in Indonesia by Travel+Leisure Southeast Asia – Asia’s Best Awards,  offers 124 Suites and Villas with contemporary Balinese décor, all providing the signature St. Regis Butler Service.

St. Regis Suite

Relax in comfort in the 92 sqm one-bedroom St. Regis Suite with its spacious living room and walk-in wardrobe.

Dmytro Makarov

