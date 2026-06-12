Experience Turks and Caicos and the Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority have welcomed BermudAir’s major winter expansion, introducing new and enhanced air services from six North American cities. The additional routes will strengthen connectivity, boost visitor arrivals, and support sustainable tourism growth across the destination.

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands – Experience Turks and Caicos, together with the Turks and Caicos Islands Airports Authority (TCIAA), is pleased to welcome BermudAir as it significantly expands air service to the Turks and Caicos Islands for the 2026/2027 winter season.

The expanded schedule represents a major enhancement in regional and North American connectivity, providing greater access from key source markets and supporting the continued growth of visitor arrivals to the destination.

Operating between October 2026 and May 2027, BermudAir’s new and expanded services will connect the Turks and Caicos Islands with six important North American gateways:

Newark, New Jersey

Weekly nonstop service on Saturdays

One weekly direct service on Thursdays

Operating December 19, 2026 – April 29, 2027

Boston, Massachusetts

Weekly service on Saturdays

Operating December 19, 2026 – May 1, 2027

Baltimore-Washington, Maryland

Weekly nonstop service on Thursdays

Operating December 24, 2026 – April 29, 2027

Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Twice-weekly nonstop service on Thursdays and Sundays

Operating December 20, 2026 – May 2, 2027

Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Three weekly services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays

Operating October 26, 2026 – May 3, 2027

St. Petersburg/Tampa, Florida

Twice-weekly nonstop service on Mondays and Thursdays

Operating December 21, 2026 – May 3, 2027

The introduction of these routes underscores the growing demand for travel to the Turks and Caicos Islands and reflects strong confidence in the destination’s position as one of the Caribbean’s leading luxury tourism markets, particularly during the peak winter travel season.

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“The expansion of airlift through BermudAir is a strong vote of confidence in the Turks and Caicos Islands as a premier destination,” said Hon. Zhavargo Jolly, Minister of Tourism. “These new and enhanced routes strengthen and diversify our connectivity to key markets and support our broader strategy of sustainable tourism growth, increased visitor arrivals, and expanded economic opportunity for our people. We are committed to working closely with our airline partners to ensure these services succeed and deliver long-term value for the destination.”

To support the new services, Experience Turks and Caicos will partner with BermudAir on a targeted cooperative marketing campaign designed to stimulate demand and maximize route performance. The campaign will focus on luxury travelers and feature digital marketing initiatives and destination promotions that highlight the islands’ world-renowned beaches, luxury accommodations, culinary experiences, and exceptional marine attractions.

The TCIAA also welcomed the expanded service, noting its importance in strengthening the country’s airlift strategy and supporting sustainable tourism growth. The partnership further demonstrates the value of TCIAA’s ongoing investment in Routes conferences, where engagement with airline decision-makers helps create new air service opportunities and strengthen international connectivity.

“The expansion of BermudAir into the Turks and Caicos Islands is a significant milestone for our aviation and tourism sectors,” said Hon. Arlington Musgrove, Minister with Responsibility for Aviation. “Enhanced air connectivity is essential to economic growth, and these new routes strengthen access from key markets while creating additional opportunities for business, tourism and regional travel. This partnership also demonstrates the importance of TCIAA’s continued investment in building strategic relationships through forums such as Routes conferences, where meaningful engagement with airline partners helps translate opportunity into new air service for the Turks and Caicos Islands. We welcome BermudAir and look forward to a successful partnership that benefits residents, visitors and the wider economy.”

BermudAir also expressed enthusiasm about expanding its Caribbean footprint through its new partnership with the Turks and Caicos Islands.

“We’re thrilled to continue expanding our Caribbean network as the premium leisure carrier from North America with the addition of Turks and Caicos as our newest destination,” said Adam Scott, Founder and CEO of BermudAir. “Together with Bermuda, we now connect U.S. and Canadian travellers to some of the region’s most exceptional and sought-after island destinations.”

BermudAir has earned a Net Promoter Score of 70 percent, among the highest ratings in the airline industry. All flights will be operated aboard comfortable Embraer E190 aircraft, delivering the airline’s signature warm service and authentic island hospitality.

For more information or to book flights, visit BermudAir’s website.

BermudAir Expands Turks and Caicos Service with Six New Winter Routes

About Experience Turks and Caicos

Experience Turks and Caicos is the official destination marketing and management organization (DMMO) for the Turks and Caicos Islands. The organization is dedicated to positioning the destination as a premier and sustainable luxury tourism hub. Through data-driven strategies, innovative tools, and strong stakeholder collaboration, Experience Turks and Caicos works to enhance the visitor experience while fostering long-term tourism industry success.