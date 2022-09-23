Bermuda open for business following Hurricane Fiona

In addition to being well prepared, Bermudians have dealt with weather events of this magnitude for more than 4 centuries, and as a result there has been minimal disruption to the island’s infrastructure. With clean-up already underway, Bermuda has now reopened for business since Fiona passed the islands yesterday evening and into morning today.

L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA), as well as the causeway (the main road serving the airport), both reopened today, September 23. All Bermuda Visitor Services Centers will reopen on Saturday, September 24, and ferry service throughout the island will be restored on Saturday as well.

Bermuda’s hotel properties are operational and ready to welcome guests. The Bermuda Tourism Authority encourages visitors currently in Bermuda or those with upcoming travel plans to contact their travel providers, local tour operators, and businesses directly to inquire about any potential changes in their operations.

“Bermuda is ready to host visitors and groups already booked to visit this weekend and into the fall season.”

Tracy Berkeley, the Bermuda Tourism Authority’s interim CEO, added, “Thank you to all of the residents for their hard work and resilience as we welcome visitors to our island once again.”

Hurricane Fiona’s passing has not disrupted planned on-island events. When asked, BTA’s VP of Experiences, Tashae Thompson, stated, “Bermuda has a robust fall calendar, and we look forward to welcoming all guests.”

Fiona is now accelerating toward eastern Canada after passing to the west of Bermuda. Wind gusts up to 93 mph have been clocked in Bermuda as of Friday morning. Conditions there are now improving, but w​inds are starting to pick up along the coast of Atlantic Canada.

Fiona remains a formidable storm, even as it is starting to transition from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone, the type of storm you typically see attached to warm and cold fronts.

