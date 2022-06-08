Breaking Travel News Business Travel cars Crime Destination Germany Government News Newsletter People Responsible Safety Terror Tourism Tourist Transportation Travel Wire News Trending

Berlin police: Today’s deadly car ramming was intentional

2022-06-08
by Harry Johnson
Harry Johnson

According to German media reports, today’s incident when the vehicle rammed into a crowd, killing one person and injuring at least twelve, was not accidental.

Berlin police have reportedly found a ‘confession letter’ in the crashed car, though the motives of the driver, who was identified by law-enforcement officials as the “German-Armenian, 29, who lives in Berlin,” still remain unclear, the reports say.

It appears that the suspect was previously known to the law enforcement officials in connection with some “property crimes.”

According to one German tabloid, one of the investigators said that the ramming was “definitely not an accident.” The investigator has also reportedly branded the man a “cold-blooded killer.”

Six out of twelve people hurt in the crash have received life-threatening injuries and three others are in serious condition.

Harry Johnson

Harry Johnson has been the assignment editor for eTurboNews for mroe than 20 years. He lives in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is originally from Europe. He enjoys writing and covering the news.

