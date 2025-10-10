Berlin is Now Blinded By Delight

1,900 guests of “Berliners” and visitors, including numerous renowned figures from society, politics, and culture, attended an emotional celebration of happiness and expressed gratitude to the cast and Ensemble for the unforgettable evening with lengthy standing ovations.

The Friedrichstadt-Palast, also shortened to Palast Berlin, is a revue theatre in the Berlin district of Mitte. The term Friedrichstadt-Palast refers both to the building as well as the institution and its ensemble.

The Palast’s most expensive production yet, costing €15 million, is based on an idea by producer Berndt Schmidt and show author and director Oliver Hoppmann. Almost 600 customised costumes captivated on the world’s biggest theatre stage. They were created by US star designer Jeremy Scott, who was accompanied to the premiere by Heidi Klum.

The ticket sales to date also point to a fantastic future for the new show: more than 180,000 tickets have already been sold and reserved since advance sales began – a new record at the Palast! This highlights the immense anticipation for the new Grand Show. Due to the unexpectedly high demand, advance sales were also opened for three additional performances until the end of 2025.

In BLINDED by DELIGHT, Luci awakens in the splendid dream world of her unfulfilled desires. When she meets the man of her dreams, she can hardly believe her luck and questions whether she should remain realistic or find the courage to live her dreams.

BLINDED by DELIGHT – Friedrichstadt-Palast Berlin Europas größte Theaterbühne

Berndt Schmidt, producer and show idea: “Especially in times like these, we must never forget how to dream. Dreams aren’t an escape from reality. Rather, they are possibilities for our future. It’s all the more wonderful when our guests feel the same way. Because this new Grand Show was like a roulette game with €15 million – if it hadn’t proven popular, not only would our dreams have been shattered, we’d also have been broke! With the incredible sales and celebrated premiere, the gamble has paid off – two big dreams have already come true.”

Oliver Hoppmann, show idea, author and director: “BLINDED by DELIGHT is an uplifting reminder of happiness – a Grand Show in which dreams, optimism and joy for life shine bright. Thanks to our team of internationally renowned creatives, guests can look forward to a spectacular pop Grand Show featuring a touching story, rousing songs, breathtaking acrobatics, world-class dance numbers, impressive stage design and glamorous costumes. This Grand Show transports us to a dreamlike world and shows us what can happen when we believe in our dreams – and they come true.”

The stunning costumes for BLINDED by DELIGHT were designed by Jeremy Scott.

The Los Angeles-based star designer has worked with international icons of the likes of Madonna, Beyoncé, Lady Gaga, Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande, A$AP Rocky and Rihanna. Between 2013 and 2023, he defined the creative direction of Moschino; today, he is considered one of fashion’s most influential visionaries. The collaboration with Swarovski continues: millions of sparkling crystals allow the star designer’s unusual and iconic designs to really shine. One particular highlight is two replicas of the chandelier dress, which were created specifically for the Grand Show. The original was made especially for Katy Perry to wear to the MET Gala in 2019. The Palast’s trademark, the kickline featuring 32 dancers, also shimmers in over four million Swarovski crystals.

Jeremy Scott, US star designer: “In a story that is all about dreams, I watched one of my dreams come true tonight. I’m so humbled to witness my designs on the grand stage of the Friedrichstadt-Palast.”

During the premiere, the leading roles were performed by Denise Lucia Aquino as Luci and Julian David as the man of her dreams. The premiere line-up also included the four happiness hormones: Myrthes Monteiro as Oxytocin, Floor Krijnen as Endorphin, Markus Fetter as Dopamine, and Marc Chardon as Serotonin. The Palast’s Show Band was conducted by music director Daniel Behrens. The Palast’s Ballet Ensemble directed by Alexandra Georgieva delighted guests. Music director Daniel Behrens conducted the Palast’s Show Band.