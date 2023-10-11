Beond Airlines Takes Off

The world’s first premium leisure airline unveiled its first aircraft in the Beond livery at events in Malé and Dubai.

The new airline will take flight with its first aircraft, an Airbus A319. Beond’s inaugural flights are scheduled for November 2023, with the Riyadh inaugural departing November 9, the Munich inaugural departing November 15, and the Zurich inaugural departing November 17. Between today and the scheduled service launch, early bird customers have chartered the aircraft to experience the Maldives. In addition, the airline announced new routes from Milan and Dubai, beginning in late March 2024.

Beond will fly a fleet of state-of-the-art Airbus A320-family aircraft in a luxury, lay-flat configuration, bringing passengers to Maldives from Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific. This first Beond aircraft will be on display at the Dubai Air Show in mid-November. Additional Airbus aircraft will join the Beond fleet in late 2023 and early 2024.