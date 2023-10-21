NewsBrief Business Travel News China Travel Cultural Travel News eTurboNews | eTN Iran Travel Short News Tourism Investment News

Belt and Road Forum 2023: Mayors of Tehran and Beijing Discuss Scientific and Cultural Cooperation

1 hour ago
by Binayak Karki
1 min read
Written by Binayak Karki

The mayors of Tehran and Beijing met during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing to discuss enhancing scientific and cultural cooperation between their cities.

Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani emphasized the strong nine-year sister city relationship between the two and expressed the need to expand their current ties, suggesting that both capitals can drive their countries’ development.

Beijing’s Mayor Yin Yong highlighted Iran’s important role in the Silk Road and the Belt and Road Initiative. He mentioned their readiness to collaborate in civil management, trade, economics, and cultural exchanges.

Additionally, they discussed expanding cooperation in urban management, particularly in the field of smartification.

