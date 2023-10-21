Belt and Road Forum 2023: Mayors of Tehran and Beijing Discuss Scientific and Cultural Cooperation

The mayors of Tehran and Beijing met during the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing to discuss enhancing scientific and cultural cooperation between their cities.

Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani emphasized the strong nine-year sister city relationship between the two and expressed the need to expand their current ties, suggesting that both capitals can drive their countries’ development.

Beijing’s Mayor Yin Yong highlighted Iran’s important role in the Silk Road and the Belt and Road Initiative. He mentioned their readiness to collaborate in civil management, trade, economics, and cultural exchanges.

Additionally, they discussed expanding cooperation in urban management, particularly in the field of smartification.