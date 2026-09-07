Belarus wants Europeans to visit visa-free, while Western governments warn travelers to stay away. eTurboNews investigates whether ordinary tourists are actually being arrested, what Minsk is really like, and whether a 48-hour trip from Vilnius is reckless—or one of Europe’s most fascinating travel experiences.

Marriott will sell you a room. A bus will take you there from Vilnius. Belarus will let many Europeans enter without a visa. Washington, London and Berlin essentially say you would be crazy to go. eTurboNews asks an uncomfortable question: How many ordinary Western tourists are actually being randomly arrested in Belarus?

MINSK — Before politics enters the conversation, there is a reason a tourist might actually want to visit Belarus. Minsk is fascinating.

It is monumental, extraordinarily clean, inexpensive by Western European standards and unlike almost any capital remaining in Europe. Stalinist boulevards run through an immaculately maintained city of grand squares, parks, Orthodox churches, Soviet monuments, theaters and metro stations. Restaurants serve draniki, machanka, dumplings, mushrooms, dark bread, meat and distinctly Belarusian comfort food.

Outside Minsk are forests, villages and magnificent castles, including the UNESCO-listed Mir Castle and the Radziwill palace complex at Nesvizh. Most importantly, Belarus offers something increasingly rare in today’s homogenized tourism world:

It feels different.

Go to Tallinn, Riga, Warsaw or Vilnius and you are unmistakably inside today’s European Union. Cross the Belarusian border and the atmosphere changes.

For travelers interested in history, the Soviet legacy, architecture and countries largely untouched by Western mass tourism, that alone makes Belarus intriguing. And Belarus is extraordinarily close.

From Vilnius, one of the EU’s most fashionable weekend destinations, the Belarusian frontier is almost next door. Minsk itself is approximately 180 kilometers away.

But politically, it could be 10,000 kilometers. Welcome to perhaps Europe’s strangest tourism destination.

Belarus travel: Tourist attractions of Belarus | Belarus.by Looking to explore Belarus? Find lots of information about travel and tourism in the republic of Belarus, from public transport to visa requirements for Belarus

“DO NOT TRAVEL”

The United States says don’t go.

Britain says don’t go.

Germany warns its citizens against travel.

Australia says don’t go.

The reasons sound terrifying: arbitrary arrest, detention, interrogation, surveillance, searches of electronic devices, inadequate consular access, and Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s war against Ukraine.

Read enough Western government advisories and a tourist might conclude that stepping off a bus in Minsk is the geopolitical equivalent of Russian roulette. There is just one problem with this picture.

Belarus itself is throwing open the door.

Lukashenko says: Come on in

Belarus has extended visa-free entry through the end of 2026 for citizens of 38 European countries. Belarusian border authorities say more than 1.3 million Europeans have entered under the expanded visa-free arrangements since their introduction. That is Belarusian government data and should be treated as such.

But even allowing for government spin, significant cross-border traffic is clearly happening.

Lithuanians go.

Latvians go.

Poles go.

Germans can go.

Buses still cross the frontier.

International hotels still operate.

Restaurants still serve tourists.

And that creates the question eTurboNews could not resist asking:

Where are all the randomly arrested tourists?

We went looking.

eTurboNews looked for the horror stories

Belarus Says Come Visa-Free. Europe Says Don’t Go. Is Minsk Really Dangerous?

Belarus is a dictatorship. Let’s get that out of the way.

President Alexander Lukashenko’s government has crushed political opposition, imprisoned critics and journalists, suppressed protests and imposed a definition of “extremism” that would be unimaginable in most EU countries.

This investigation is not an argument that Belarus respects Western concepts of civil liberties. It plainly does not. We instead asked a much narrower tourism question:

Is there evidence of a recurring pattern in which ordinary foreign vacationers — with no political involvement, no intelligence activity, no military connections and no Belarusian opposition activity — arrive for sightseeing and are randomly thrown into prison?

We found disturbing cases of foreigners being detained.

What we did not find was convincing evidence of a widespread pattern of random arrests of conventional Western tourists simply for being tourists. That distinction matters.

The German sentenced to death

One of the most frightening recent cases involved German citizen Rico Krieger. Belarus sentenced him to death in 2024. That sounds like confirmation of every travel warning imaginable. But look more closely.

Belarus accused Krieger of terrorism, mercenary activity, acting as an agent and involvement with an extremist organization. Germany objected strongly to his treatment. Questions about Belarusian judicial standards are entirely legitimate.

But Krieger was not portrayed as a tourist who booked a Marriott weekend, photographed Minsk’s National Library and was inexplicably dragged from his breakfast table. He was subsequently pardoned by Lukashenko and released in a major prisoner exchange.

The Japanese “tourist”?

Another foreigner, Japanese citizen Masatoshi Nakanishi, was detained after Belarus accused him of intelligence gathering. Belarus alleged that he photographed military and other sensitive installations. Again, serious questions can be asked about the Belarusian accusations.

But again, this was not an obvious case of an unsuspecting foreign holidaymaker arrested while buying souvenirs. Other prominent foreign detention cases similarly tend to involve political activity, opposition allegations, security accusations, military connections or complicated Belarusian personal backgrounds.

That doesn’t make those arrests acceptable. It does make the tourism risk more complicated than the words DO NOT TRAVEL suggest.

Are Western governments exaggerating?

Here the answer becomes uncomfortable for both sides. Yes and no.

Belarus has become a geopolitical enemy of much of the West. It is Russia’s closest ally in Europe. Russian forces used Belarusian territory in the invasion of Ukraine. The EU and United States have imposed extensive sanctions. Direct aviation links with Western Europe have largely disappeared. Diplomatic relations have deteriorated dramatically. It would be naïve to pretend that travel advisories exist in a geopolitical vacuum.

But it would be equally naïve to dismiss the warnings as Western propaganda. The real issue isn’t necessarily the likelihood of being arrested. It is what happens if you are.

Belarus may be low probability, extremely high consequence

This may be the most useful way for a tourist to understand Belarus.

The probability that an apolitical German tourist checking into a Minsk hotel, eating draniki, visiting museums and returning home two days later will be arrested appears — based on the evidence eTurboNews could identify — to be low.

But if something does happen, the consequences can be enormous.

Your government may have limited ability to help.

Normal assumptions about due process may not apply.

Your interpretation of what constitutes innocent behavior may not matter.

Belarusian authorities decide what Belarusian law means.

And that produces a peculiar equation:

Low apparent probability + potentially catastrophic consequences = a legitimate travel warning. That is very different from saying:

Western tourists are routinely being arrested in Belarus. We found no convincing evidence supporting that broader claim.

Your phone could be more dangerous than your passport

There is another catch. A tourist may genuinely believe he has “nothing to do with politics.” His smartphone may disagree.

Did you like a Facebook post supporting Belarusian protesters in 2020? Subscribe to an opposition Telegram channel? Donate to Ukraine? Post a photograph carrying a Ukrainian flag? Follow Belarusian opposition media?

Work as a journalist? Make comments about Lukashenko? Belarusian authorities can inspect electronic devices.

Material perfectly legal in Germany or Lithuania may be viewed very differently inside Belarus. That is where an apparently ordinary tourist could become considerably less ordinary in the eyes of the authorities. The border guard, not the traveler, gets to make that determination.

Don’t play railway photographer

The same applies to photography. Railway stations, bridges, border facilities, military infrastructure and other strategic installations are not places for casual photography. Western governments explicitly warn about this.

The Japanese detention case should be enough to convince even the most enthusiastic trainspotter to keep the camera pointed at Minsk’s churches and architecture instead.

Meanwhile, Marriott says: Welcome to Minsk

Then the Belarus story becomes almost surreal. Marriott continues to market the Minsk Marriott Hotel through its international reservation system. There it is.

Rooms.

Restaurants.

Spa.

Wi-Fi.

Meeting facilities.

A global hotel loyalty program.

You can sit in Vilnius reading a government warning effectively telling you Belarus is too dangerous to visit while simultaneously looking at an internationally branded hotel offering you accommodation in Minsk.

Which Belarus is real? The answer may be both.

The Marriott is real.

The political prisoners are real.

The tourists eating dinner in Minsk are real.

The authoritarian government is real.

And the Western warnings are real.

Belarus refuses to fit neatly into either the “perfectly safe European city break” or “foreigners will be arrested on arrival” narrative.

Vilnius to Minsk: So close — but don’t expect a one-hour trip

Geographically, the temptation is obvious. Vilnius to Minsk is only around 180 kilometers. But forget the idea of breakfast in Vilnius followed by coffee in Minsk an hour later.

Border procedures can consume hours. Bus services operate through the remaining crossings, but travelers report lengthy immigration and customs procedures. A journey can easily consume around six hours. That makes Minsk a poor spontaneous day trip.

Two nights? That becomes much more interesting.

Minsk without Western flights

Before Belarus’ international isolation, Minsk was connected much more normally with European aviation. Not anymore. EU restrictions largely severed Belarusian airlines from EU airspace and airports.

For travelers coming from Western Europe, Minsk therefore requires considerably more effort than Warsaw, Riga or Vilnius. For someone already in Lithuania, however, an overland journey makes geographical sense. Political sense is something every traveler must decide separately.

The money problem

Then comes another consequence of sanctions. Don’t assume your Visa or Mastercard will work everywhere simply because the logo appears on the door. Foreign cards can have restricted functionality. International banking sanctions create complications for transactions and cash withdrawals. Yet saying Belarus is completely “cash only” would also be inaccurate.

Some foreign cards work. Some don’t. Some transactions work until suddenly they don’t.

That means a traveler needs redundancy — while also checking current EU restrictions on carrying banknotes into Belarus. This is one destination where having a single Western credit card as your entire financial plan is a bad idea.

What would you actually do for 48 hours?

Quite a lot.

Walk Minsk’s immense Independence Avenue.

See Independence Square and Victory Square.

Ride the metro.

Visit the Upper Town and Trinity Suburb.

See the National Library.

Visit the Belarusian State Museum of the History of the Great Patriotic War — while remembering that you are experiencing an official Belarusian interpretation of history.

Go to the National Art Museum.

See an opera or ballet.

Walk through the parks.

Eat draniki.

Drink coffee.

Try Belarusian cuisine.

Observe.

Listen.

And perhaps most importantly, resist the modern tourist’s compulsion to turn every observation into a political social-media post while still inside the country.

With more time, visit Mir Castle and Nesvizh. Belarus has genuine tourism assets. That shouldn’t be controversial.

Would I personally go from Vilnius to Minsk for 48 hours?

Yes — but only under very specific circumstances.

If I were an experienced traveler, held only a Western passport, had no Belarusian political connections, no record of opposition activism, no military or intelligence involvement, no problematic social-media history, understood that my embassy might have very limited ability to help me, and accepted the government’s travel warning?

I would seriously consider going.

Not because Belarus is a democracy. It isn’t. Not because Western governments are lying. They aren’t inventing the repression.

I would consider going because the available evidence does not show ordinary apolitical Western tourists being routinely arrested merely for spending a weekend in Minsk.

I would go to experience Minsk, eat Belarusian food, understand the architecture, and observe a society Europeans spend enormous amounts of time talking about but very few actually see.

But I would behave differently than I would on a weekend in Prague.

I wouldn’t attend a demonstration.

I wouldn’t argue politics with strangers.

I wouldn’t photograph police, soldiers, border installations, bridges or military and sensitive infrastructure.

I wouldn’t treat the trip as an opportunity to test how much political provocation Belarusian authorities tolerate.

And I would understand that “I didn’t know that was illegal” is a very poor defense in an authoritarian country. Would I recommend the same trip to everyone? No.

A journalist working on Belarus, a political activist, someone associated with Belarusian opposition groups, a person with complicated Belarusian citizenship issues, someone with military connections or a traveler whose phone contains substantial material authorities could consider hostile should think very differently.

And if being somewhere contrary to your government’s travel advice will make you anxious throughout the trip, don’t go.

There are easier vacations. But would I personally reject Minsk simply because Washington, London or Berlin says “Do Not Travel”?

Not automatically.

A travel warning should inform an adult traveler’s decision. It does not necessarily have to make that decision for them.

Safe streets do not mean a safe state