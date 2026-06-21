Begoña Gómez, wife of Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, has been banned from leaving Spain while awaiting trial on corruption-related charges. Investigators continue examining alleged links involving UNWTO, former Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, Air Europa, Globalia and a network of tourism, business and political relationships spanning several years.

Introduction: A Political Earthquake in Madrid

For nearly eight years, Pedro Sánchez has survived what would have ended many European political careers. He has endured minority governments, coalition crises, separatist confrontations, corruption allegations involving allies, and relentless opposition campaigns.

At the same time, Sánchez has become one of the few major European leaders willing to openly challenge Washington under Donald Trump. His government has repeatedly criticized U.S. positions on Gaza, questioned support for military escalation against Iran, and clashed with the White House over tariffs and foreign policy.

Now, however, the greatest threat to Sánchez’s political future may come not from international disputes but from the legal troubles of his wife, Begoña Gómez.

In June 2026, Judge Juan Carlos Peinado ordered Gómez to stand trial on allegations of influence peddling, corruption in business dealings, embezzlement, and misappropriation. The judge confiscated her passport, barred her from leaving Spain, and required twice-monthly court appearances while awaiting trial.

The decision transformed what had been a politically charged investigation into a full-scale institutional crisis involving Spain’s government, judiciary, business elite, and even the United Nations tourism agency formerly known as UNWTO.

Who Is Begoña Gómez?

Unlike many political spouses, Begoña Gómez maintained a professional career independent of her husband.

She worked in fundraising, international development, innovation, and sustainability initiatives. After Sánchez became prime minister in 2018, she expanded her public profile through university programs, conferences, and business partnerships focused on innovation and tourism.

It was these activities—not her husband’s political decisions—that became the focus of judicial scrutiny.

Investigators examined whether Gómez leveraged her proximity to Spain’s prime minister to obtain influence, sponsorships, partnerships, or commercial advantages for projects associated with her professional work.

Gómez denies all wrongdoing.

The Charges

Judge Peinado’s decision to send Gómez to trial centers on four categories of alleged misconduct:

Influence peddling

Corruption in business transactions

Embezzlement

Misappropriation

The accusations focus on whether her public position and access to government circles were used improperly in connection with business projects and university programs.

The case originated from complaints filed by organizations including Manos Limpias and later supported by other private accusers.

Spanish prosecutors have repeatedly argued that evidence is insufficient and have sought dismissal of major portions of the case.

Government officials and PSOE leaders describe the proceedings as politically motivated “lawfare.”

Opposition parties Vox and Partido Popular argue that the investigation demonstrates a broader pattern of influence and favoritism surrounding Sánchez’s inner circle.

The Extraordinary Travel Ban

The most dramatic development occurred in June 2026.

Judge Peinado ordered:

Immediate surrender of all passports

Prohibition on leaving Spanish territory

Mandatory court appearances every two weeks

The judge justified the measures by citing possible flight risk.

Critics immediately noted that Gómez is among the most visible people in Spain and travels under constant state security protection.

The government denounced the decision as unprecedented and disproportionate.

The controversy became so intense that police unions protested suggestions that security personnel could assist in any hypothetical escape.

Regardless of the political arguments, the legal reality is clear:

Begoña Gómez is currently unable to leave Spain.

The UN Tourism Connection

Perhaps the most intriguing aspect of the investigation involves the former UN World Tourism Organization, now called UN Tourism.

During the years when Gómez expanded her involvement in tourism and innovation initiatives, the organization was led by Zurab Pololikashvili, a Georgian diplomat who served as Secretary-General from 2018 through 2025.

Several overlapping relationships have attracted investigators’ attention:

UN Tourism

Air Europa

Globalia

Wakalua innovation hub

IE Africa Center

Barrabés consulting networks

Political figures surrounding the Sánchez government

Investigative reports have highlighted how these institutions frequently intersected.

The central question is whether these overlaps reflected legitimate professional collaboration or improper influence.

No court has concluded that criminal conduct occurred.

That remains one of the major unresolved questions.

Wakalua: The Hub at the Center

One recurring name is Wakalua.

Wakalua was created as a tourism innovation platform backed by Globalia—the parent company of Air Europa—and supported by UN Tourism.

Investigators and journalists have focused on links between:

Wakalua

Begoña Gómez’s professional activities

UN Tourism leadership

Business groups seeking government access

The significance of these relationships remains contested.

Supporters argue they were ordinary public-private partnerships.

Critics argue they formed a network through which influence could be exchanged.

Air Europa and the Aldama Dimension

The story expanded dramatically when businessman Víctor de Aldama emerged as a central figure in several Spanish investigations.

Aldama’s name appears repeatedly in reporting involving: