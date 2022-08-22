Bedroom furniture market to Exhibit a Decent CAGR of 3.9% by 2032

The global bedroom furniture market size was valued at USD 123.26 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9% from 2023 to 2032.

The bedroom furniture market is driven by shifting consumer preferences towards high-end furnishings due to technological advances in home furnishing. Additionally, there is an increase in bedroom furniture demand due to the growing popularity of mini-housing. With a rising per capita income, especially in developing countries, easy access and digital tools have transformed traditional households into high-end luxury residential homes.

To know about more drivers and challenges – Download a PDF [email protected]

https://market.us/report/bedroom-furniture-market/request-sample/

Bedroom furniture includes a combination of comfortable beds and drawers, as well as wardrobes to create a peaceful sanctuary that meets the needs of all end users.

Traditional furniture is becoming increasingly popular as they provide a decorative atmosphere to the bedroom. The furniture market is growing because of increased real estate investment.

Driving Factors

Market growth is driven by several key factors, including shifting consumer preference for high-end furniture products due to technical advancements in home furnishing.

Market Trends



Online Furniture Shopping Platforms Growing in Acceptance and Growth

Online shopping has become more popular as people depend more on it for home goods shopping. All products can be found on these platforms, making shopping easy whether you’re looking for bedroom furniture or grocery. Many key players have seized these opportunities and have launched their own websites and applications to allow customers to place orders from any location.

The trend in Rental Furniture is on the Rise.

Furniture rental services are popular among those who move to different cities temporarily for work or higher education. These furniture rental companies offer furniture sets for rent at affordable prices. They also provide pickup and delivery of furniture from the warehouse or shop to customers’ homes. As furniture rental services are increasingly popular in cities, they have made a profit. The largest user of bedroom furniture is furniture rental services. This is the prime reason for rapid growth in the global furniture market.

Restraining Factors



For furniture production, wood is used in a variety of ways. The international market is facing a shortage of wood products, which could impact bedroom furniture sales. The growth of eCommerce platforms has been a key driver in bedroom furniture sales. Delays in furniture delivery can also hinder sales and market development.

Bedroom furniture is a challenging but exciting segment for eCommerce due to its size and shape. It is also easy to damage. The delivery system isn’t as well developed for bedroom furniture as other e-commerce segments like style.

Key Market Players

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

Target Corporation

Wayfair Inc.

Home Depot, Inc.

Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc.

Heritage Home Group

La-Z-Boy

Other Key Players

Key Market Segments

By Product

Night Stands

Beds

Dressers & Mirrors

Wardrobe & Storage

Other Products

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Frequently Asked Questions

Which region has the highest growth rate in Bedroom Furniture Market?

Which region has the largest share in Bedroom Furniture Market?

How big is the bedroom furniture market?

What is the bedroom furniture market growth?

Who are the key players in the bedroom furniture market?

About Market.us

Market.US (Powered by Prudour Private Limited) specializes in in-depth market research and analysis and has been proving its mettle as a consulting and customized market research company, apart from being a much sought-after syndicated market research report providing firm.

Contact Details:

Global Business Development Team – Market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Phone: +1 718 618 4351 (International), Phone: +91 78878 22626 (Asia)

Email: [email protected]

Share this Article Print Email Copy LinkedIn Telegram VK Messenger WhatsApp SMS Reddit Flipboard Pinterest Tumblr Xing Share

Related News